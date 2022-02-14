Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

A Vancouver Casting Call Is Looking For A 'Snow Queen' & Is Paying Up To $80/hr

"Make children's dreams come true." ❄️

Vancouver Editor
A Vancouver Casting Call Is Looking For A 'Snow Queen' & Is Paying Up To $80/hr
Libo Tang | Dreamstime

A casting call in Vancouver, B.C. is searching for people who want to play in an actual fairytale, as a "Snow Queen" character.

You can live out your Frozen dreams and get paid up to $80 an hour for doing it.

The casting call on Facebook said that the Snow Queen is an ongoing role and that there is also some opportunity for other characters to be played.

The job posting even said that it's all about making "children's dreams come true and sprinkle smiles and happiness throughout Vancouver and the Lower Mainland!"

Not only are you getting acting experience and being paid well, but it would also be so cute to do.

Not just anyone can be the Snow Queen though. You have to be at least 19 years old, live around Vancouver, have access to a car or transportation, have experience in entertainment or working with kids, have your proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, and be a great singer.

If you do have an amazing voice though, this could be the perfect opportunity for you to get paid to use it. Plus, the hiring company will fully train you.

The casting call also said that most of the shows happen on weekends, so you can do this as a side-hustle while also having a Monday to Friday job.

The pay varies from $60-$80 per hour, depending on how long a show is. You also get tips on top of that, too, and some travel fees are covered.

You can apply by sending a headshot, resume, and cover letter to info@believepartyentertainment.com.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canada jobs

These Government Of Canada Jobs Pay You To Shop & You Could Make Over $90,000 A Year

Positions are being hired for in 19 cities across Canada!

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, @pspc_spac | Instagram

There are so many Government of Canada jobs hiring right now that will pay you to shop and you could make over $90,000 a year!

Public Services and Procurement Canada is hiring procurement officers to be buying specialists for the federal government and that means you could be purchasing everything from military uniforms and tanks to tablets and smartphones.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

The Government Is Hiring COVID-19 Screening Officers & You Can Make $65K Without A Degree

There are positions available all over the country!💰

@canborder | Instagram

Looking for a new opportunity? The Government of Canada is hiring COVID-19 screening officers across the country right now and you could make over $65,000 without a degree or medical experience.

In February 2022, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced that it would be re-launching its screening officer inventory with positions nationwide, including at ports of entry.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

This Cannabis Farm In BC Is Hiring & These 7 Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree

Brush up on your interview skills!

Braden Gunem | Dreamstime,@puresunfarms | Instagram

A cannabis farm in B.C. is hiring for a bunch of positions right now, and many of them don't even require a degree.

Pure Sunfarms is one of the leading cannabis producers in all of Canada and could be your next employer. It's located in Delta, B.C., and the farm is growing fast.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

Cisco Ranked As One Of The Best Employers & These Toronto Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree

Calling all new grads or students!

Andreistanescu | Dreamstime, Windows | Unsplash

There are so many jobs to apply for in Toronto, so why not send your resume someplace where you know you'll have a great boss to work for?

Cisco Systems was named as one of the companies on Forbes' 2022 list of Canada's Best Employers, where it clinched the twentieth spot out of 300 companies across the country.

Keep ReadingShow less