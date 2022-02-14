A Vancouver Casting Call Is Looking For A 'Snow Queen' & Is Paying Up To $80/hr
"Make children's dreams come true." ❄️
A casting call in Vancouver, B.C. is searching for people who want to play in an actual fairytale, as a "Snow Queen" character.
You can live out your Frozen dreams and get paid up to $80 an hour for doing it.
The casting call on Facebook said that the Snow Queen is an ongoing role and that there is also some opportunity for other characters to be played.
The job posting even said that it's all about making "children's dreams come true and sprinkle smiles and happiness throughout Vancouver and the Lower Mainland!"
Not only are you getting acting experience and being paid well, but it would also be so cute to do.
Not just anyone can be the Snow Queen though. You have to be at least 19 years old, live around Vancouver, have access to a car or transportation, have experience in entertainment or working with kids, have your proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, and be a great singer.
If you do have an amazing voice though, this could be the perfect opportunity for you to get paid to use it. Plus, the hiring company will fully train you.
The casting call also said that most of the shows happen on weekends, so you can do this as a side-hustle while also having a Monday to Friday job.
The pay varies from $60-$80 per hour, depending on how long a show is. You also get tips on top of that, too, and some travel fees are covered.
You can apply by sending a headshot, resume, and cover letter to info@believepartyentertainment.com.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.