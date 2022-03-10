Editions

The BC Government Is Hiring For Remote Jobs & Some Pay Up To $105K To Work From Home

Ready to make the WFH life permanent?! 💻

​Parliament Building in Victoria, B.C. Right: Girl working from home.

Jonghyunkim | Dreamstime, Simona Pilolla | Dreamstime

The B.C. Government is hiring for lots of work-from-home roles at the moment and some of the positions are paying six figures.

If you're ready for that work-from-home life, and fancy earning up to $105,000, here is the chance to check out some steady jobs with the government.

Perhaps you're trying to change up your career, or looking to get a new job in 2022.

If the thought of sitting in traffic and paying high gas prices during the rush-hour commute, remote work life could be for you.

Imagine rolling out of bed, having a coffee by your side, maybe your pet too, and getting work done.

Here is a list of jobs if you're looking to make that dream come true.

Head, Flood Safety/Provincial Inspector of Dikes

​Salary: $80,639 - $105,800

Company: BC Public Service

Who Should Apply: Anyone that is extremely passionate about the safety of the environment and holds a masters degree in engineering or geosciences can apply for this job.

The job will require you to be in charge of the Dike Safety Program through a flexible working schedule.

You are a natural born leader and not afraid to take initiative.

Apply Here

Intake, Registration and Scheduling Clerk

Salary: $43,759 - $49,357

Company: BC Public Service

Who Should Apply: This job will allow for a work from home option after probation period. You will get to receive appeals, register appeals and organize hearings.

If you are an organization wizard — this job will be great for you.

Apply Here

Strategic Human Resources Administrator

Salary: Undisclosed

Company: BC Public Service

Who Should Apply: Do you have a background in Human Resources? With this job, you will get to coordinate the ministry’s participation in the Long Service Awards.

You will also support wellness and public service week.

Coordination and organization is key for this job, If you think you can stay on top of things while working remotely — this job is worth a shot.

Apply Here

Provincial Adoption Reunion & Intercountry Consultant

​Salary: Undisclosed

Company: BC Public Service

Who Should Apply: This role will allow you to positively change a child's life. It's an extremely meaningful job as you will get to help and support children's adoption process to permanent families.

This will all be done virtually.

Apply Here

Law Coop Student

Salary: $1,832.71 bi-weekly.

Company: BC Public Service

Who Should Apply: This job is open to any second-year law student going for a Juris Doctor degree.

You will be cooping for The Workers’ Compensation Appeal Tribunal and working in helping with appeals from WorkSafeBC.

Apply Here

