The Government Is Auctioning Off So Much Cheap Stuff In BC & Some Of It Is Very Random
Time for a new dirt bike?
The Government of Canada is auctioning off so much cheap stuff in B.C., and there are some pretty random items you can get.
GCSurplus is a thrift shopper heaven, with a bunch of items that you can bid on. They're all "surplus assets" that the government is just trying to sell, so you can get some great deals.
The surplus of random stuff means that you can find everything from dirt bikes to furniture.
If you've been on the hunt for some cheap recreational vehicles — look no further. GCSurplus is auctioning off some cheap vehicles like dirt bikes, Ski-Doos, excavators, tractors and even boats.
The random items for sale are a bit comical coming from the Government website. But hey — if your looking for a good bargain — you've found the right spot.
Here is a taste of what they have up for auction right now.
2014 Honda CRF450X
Vehicle available for auction in BC. GCSurplus
Current Bid: $3,550
Details: If you've been on the lookout for a toy to use on your exciting summer adventures — this bike would be the perfect option.
The dirt bike currently needs some mechanical work done to it but if you're handy it could be a great find.
Auction Ends: March 18 at 10:52 a.m.
Box of assorted dog toys
Toys available for auction in BCGCSurplus
Current Bid: $21.50
Details: The assortment comes with a fluffy raccoon, fox, and squirrel plush for your pup to enjoy. Time to treat your dog!
Auction Ends: March 16 at 10:17 a.m.
Aqua Lung Dive Computer Watches, Modules, and Depth Gauges
Aqua Lung Dive Computer Watches, Modules, and Depth Gauges up for auction in BCGCSurplus
Current Bid: $1,025
Details: This is one of the more random finds on the website. This huge kit of watches, modules and depth gauges can be yours. All of the items are unused and come in original packaging.
Auction Ends: March 18 at 9:52 a.m.