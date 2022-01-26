Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

The BC Government Is Hiring & So Many Positions Will Pay You Over $82K

Sign me up! 💸

Vancouver Staff Writer
The BC Government Is Hiring & So Many Positions Will Pay You Over $82K
Gettysburg | Dreamstime, Fsstock | Dreamstime

The Government of B.C. has so many job openings right now, and a lot of them are offering up a salary of over $82,000.

It's good news for anyone that's on the job hunt or looking to mix things up!

Some of the jobs they have posted on their website look like really fun opportunities, with amazing room for growth.

You might need a great salary like this because being a resident of Vancouver is not exactly cheap. To stay in the city and keep up with the price increases, Vancouverites are going to need some well-paying jobs.

Getting a position in the government is great for stability, and BC Public Service was recently ranked as one of the best employers for young people in Canada!

Here are six jobs in the Government of B.C., that will pay you over $82,000.

Woodland Supervisor

Salary: Up to $85,592 a year

Company: FLNRO and Rural Development

Who Should Apply: The job will be based in Kamloops or Clearwater, B.C., so if you leave nearby this is the perfect opportunity for you.

You will be leading a team of forest professionals and contractors. You'll also be helping with things like harvesting and accessing areas. It's a natural fit for lovers of the outdoors!

Apply Here

Geomatics Geoscientist

Salary: Up to $85,592 a year

Company: Energy, Mines & Low Carb Inn.

Who Should Apply: For all lovers of science this is the perfect job for you. The position is based in Victoria, B.C., and you will be researching mineral resources and geology!

Apply Here

Inspector of Mines, Investigative Lead

Salary: Up to $83,014 a year

Company: Energy, Mines & Low Carb Inn

Who Should Apply: During mining projects, you will oversee mineral exploration and the mining sector. The job is located in multiple locations including Kamloops, Cranbrook, Prince George, Smithers, Victoria, and Vancouver.

Apply Here

Team Lead, Business Analyst

Salary: Up to $83,014 a year

Company: Attorney General

Who Should Apply: Anyone that loves leadership is the perfect candidate for the job. You will be responsible for leading within the Justice and Public Safety sector. They are looking for someone who is great with people, and able to maintain client relationships.

Apply Here

Natural Resource Officer Supervisor

Salary: Up to $83,014 a year

Company: FLNRO and Rural Development

Who Should Apply: If you have great management skills, this job could be a fit. As the Natural Resource Officer Supervisor, you will supervise a medium-sized team along and work on the legal side of natural resources.

Apply Here

Instructional Designer

Salary: Up to $94,600 a year

Company: BC Public Service Agency

Who Should Apply: If you are great with design and extremely creative, you should apply! The job will entail designing learning curriculum programs. This includes webinars, e-learning modules, web, and mobile content.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canada jobs

Parks Canada Is Hiring Students All Over The Country & You Can Get Paid Over $20 Per Hour

The great outdoors could be your office! 🏔

@gc_jobs | Instagram, Jaahnlieb | Dreamstime

If you'd like to get paid to hang out in one of Canada's incredible national parks — look no further. Parks Canada is hiring across the country right now and there are tons of jobs for students that don’t require a lifetime's worth of experience.

If you love history, enjoy meeting new people or simply want to get more fresh air, there could be an opportunity for you.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

The Ontario Government Is Hiring & So Many Positions Will Pay You Over $100K

Get your resume and update those references.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Nicoelnino | Dreamstime

It's a new year, and maybe you're looking for a new job that pays over $100,000.

The Ontario government is currently hiring for a bunch of high-paying jobs that could help you break into that six-figure bracket, so get your resume updated and take your favourite interview shirt to the dry cleaner.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

Ontario Is Now Making It Easier To Get A Job In Trades & Here's How

You can get up to $4,200 in financial support, too!

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

If you've ever wanted to get into trades work, well, Ontario is making it easier to land a job in this field.

In a news release posted on January 25, the provincial government unveiled a new Crown agency that's geared to making trades training better (and easier).

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

Canada's Top Employers For Young Folks Were Ranked & These Big-Name Companies Made The List

Some are even hiring!

@metrolinx | Instagram, Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

If you've been eyeing a career change in 2022, you might want to consider applying for a job at one of the top employers for young people in Canada this year.

According to Canada's annual Top 100 Employers project, the companies that made the list have the programs and supports that Gen Z needs to succeed, including co-op placements, internships and leadership development.

Keep Reading Show less