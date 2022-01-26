The BC Government Is Hiring & So Many Positions Will Pay You Over $82K
The Government of B.C. has so many job openings right now, and a lot of them are offering up a salary of over $82,000.
It's good news for anyone that's on the job hunt or looking to mix things up!
Some of the jobs they have posted on their website look like really fun opportunities, with amazing room for growth.
You might need a great salary like this because being a resident of Vancouver is not exactly cheap. To stay in the city and keep up with the price increases, Vancouverites are going to need some well-paying jobs.
Getting a position in the government is great for stability, and BC Public Service was recently ranked as one of the best employers for young people in Canada!
Here are six jobs in the Government of B.C., that will pay you over $82,000.
Woodland Supervisor
Salary: Up to $85,592 a year
Company: FLNRO and Rural Development
Who Should Apply: The job will be based in Kamloops or Clearwater, B.C., so if you leave nearby this is the perfect opportunity for you.
You will be leading a team of forest professionals and contractors. You'll also be helping with things like harvesting and accessing areas. It's a natural fit for lovers of the outdoors!
Geomatics Geoscientist
Salary: Up to $85,592 a year
Company: Energy, Mines & Low Carb Inn.
Who Should Apply: For all lovers of science this is the perfect job for you. The position is based in Victoria, B.C., and you will be researching mineral resources and geology!
Inspector of Mines, Investigative Lead
Salary: Up to $83,014 a year
Company: Energy, Mines & Low Carb Inn
Who Should Apply: During mining projects, you will oversee mineral exploration and the mining sector. The job is located in multiple locations including Kamloops, Cranbrook, Prince George, Smithers, Victoria, and Vancouver.
Team Lead, Business Analyst
Salary: Up to $83,014 a year
Company: Attorney General
Who Should Apply: Anyone that loves leadership is the perfect candidate for the job. You will be responsible for leading within the Justice and Public Safety sector. They are looking for someone who is great with people, and able to maintain client relationships.
Natural Resource Officer Supervisor
Salary: Up to $83,014 a year
Company: FLNRO and Rural Development
Who Should Apply: If you have great management skills, this job could be a fit. As the Natural Resource Officer Supervisor, you will supervise a medium-sized team along and work on the legal side of natural resources.
Instructional Designer
Salary: Up to $94,600 a year
Company: BC Public Service Agency
Who Should Apply: If you are great with design and extremely creative, you should apply! The job will entail designing learning curriculum programs. This includes webinars, e-learning modules, web, and mobile content.