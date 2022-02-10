Amazon Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Roles In BC & So Many Don't Require A Degree
Who's ready for a new job?
Amazon is hiring for a bunch of roles in B.C. right now, and so many of the positions don't even require a degree.
If you're on the job hunt, now might be your chance to make a career change and join the Amazon team. There are over 500 jobs open in B.C. for Amazon, so you have some options.
Amazon Canada was just named one of B.C.'s top employers, for the third year in a row. So, you know that if you get a job with them you're probably going to like working there!
According to a press release, Amazon has a physical and mental health resource called MyWellbeing to make sure employees remain happy in the workplace — which is definitely a plus.
Charity is also at the top of their list it seems like. Last year, with the help of the B.C. Provincial Government, they donated $1.5 million and supported "the Canadian Red Cross’ efforts to provide humanitarian assistance in affected areas," according to the press release.
It also added that full-time employees get some great benefits from day one, like "medical, vision and dental coverage; a group RRSP plan; and stock awards."
If you didn't get a degree — don't fret. Here are a few jobs that look interesting and don't require a degree.
Plus — they actually look kind of fun!
AWS Sourcing Recruiter
Job Category: Human Resources
Who Should Apply: If you love to network, this job will be a perfect fit. You will be required to recruit for Amazon Web Services and help grow the company!
IT Support Engineer II
Job Category: Operations IT
Who Should Apply: If you are an IT wizard, you can help support Amazon's success. Previous experience in IT is required and you will get to put your technical knowledge to the test.
Technical Recruiter, Advertising
Job Category: Human Resources
Who Should Apply: You will get to recruit talented candidates for the Performance Advertising Department. If you love to help people find great jobs and have an eye for finding the right people — you'll love this job.
EHS Specialist
Job Category: Medical, Health, & Safety
Who Should Apply: Anyone that cares about the safety of people in the workplace should apply. You will be in charge of the Amazon Workplace Health & Safety (WHS) which is essential for the company.
Onsite Medical Representative
Job Category: Medical, Health, & Safety
Who Should Apply: If you are an expert at investigating, you'll love this job. From time to time, you will be needed to help investigate incidents. You will also be required to provide assistance in first aid needs too, so should have knowledge in that area.