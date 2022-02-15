Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

A SportChek Casting Call Is Looking For A Family In Vancouver & You Can Make $3K In 3 Days

You only have one day to apply!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A SportChek Casting Call Is Looking For A Family In Vancouver & You Can Make $3K In 3 Days
Iryna Tolmachova | Dreamstime, Dreammediapeel | Dreamstime

SportChek is looking for families in Vancouver, B.C. to take part in a campaign, and you can make $3,000 in just three days.

The campaign is holding casting calls through Milo Casting and is looking for families of four. In specific, they are looking for a family with two parents and two children living in the Vancouver area.

Families can be of any ethnicity, orientation, and body type. The casting call said that anyone will be considered, so it's definitely worth applying!

It sounds like a dream job — you will just be spending a few days, hanging out with your family, while getting paid. Plus, you don't even need any experience on set.

They are looking for children in the family to be between the ages of five and 12 years old. The casting call also said that they want to use real families, so unfortunately no borrowing your friend's kids for the day.

The shoot is happening between February 27 and March 7 in Vancouver, so make sure that you're available then. COVID-19 testing will be done prior to shooting.

Each family that is chosen will receive a hefty $3,000 payout for the 1-3 days of work.

If you have a family that fits the age criteria — this SportChek campaign could be worth applying for.

Bonus — if you already love to rock the SportChek brand, this job should be natural and fun for you.

You can apply by emailing info@milocasting.com, with Project SportChek Vancouver Family and your family's last name in the subject line. Also make sure to include your contact information, vaccination status, photos, and if you are a unionized actor or not.

Apply quickly, because the application deadline is February 15!

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canada jobs

Cisco Ranked As One Of The Best Employers & These Toronto Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree

Calling all new grads or students!

Andreistanescu | Dreamstime, Windows | Unsplash

There are so many jobs to apply for in Toronto, so why not send your resume someplace where you know you'll have a great boss to work for?

Cisco Systems was named as one of the companies on Forbes' 2022 list of Canada's Best Employers, where it clinched the twentieth spot out of 300 companies across the country.

Keep ReadingShow less

Sunwing Party Plane Guy Says He's Hiring A Personal Assistant & Will Pay $1 Million A Year

Can you handle the controversy? 💰

@senior | Instagram

If you're comfortable handling drama and controversy, this could be the job for you. Sunwing party plane organizer James William Awad says he's hiring a personal assistant and will pay the right person $1 million a year.

Taking to his Instagram story and Twitter page on Sunday, February 6, the controversial character announced that "it's time" for him to take on a personal assistant.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

The Vancouver Aquarium Is Hiring & These Baby Seals Could Be Your Co-Workers

Dream job alert! 🚨

@vanaqua | Instagram

The Vancouver Aquarium is hiring right now and baby seals could end up being your co-workers. There are multiple positions that will allow you to be around sea life all day long.

What a dream job this would be!

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

Greater Toronto Airports Authority Named One Of Canada's Best Employers & They're Hiring

There's a wide range of job openings to choose from.

Atomazul | Dreamstime, Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a comfortable workplace in the GTA that's in the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers, then you're in luck.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) made it into the annual Forbes list, ranking 80th out of 300 workplaces in Canada, and guess what? They're hiring.

Keep ReadingShow less