A SportChek Casting Call Is Looking For A Family In Vancouver & You Can Make $3K In 3 Days
You only have one day to apply!
SportChek is looking for families in Vancouver, B.C. to take part in a campaign, and you can make $3,000 in just three days.
The campaign is holding casting calls through Milo Casting and is looking for families of four. In specific, they are looking for a family with two parents and two children living in the Vancouver area.
Families can be of any ethnicity, orientation, and body type. The casting call said that anyone will be considered, so it's definitely worth applying!
It sounds like a dream job — you will just be spending a few days, hanging out with your family, while getting paid. Plus, you don't even need any experience on set.
They are looking for children in the family to be between the ages of five and 12 years old. The casting call also said that they want to use real families, so unfortunately no borrowing your friend's kids for the day.
The shoot is happening between February 27 and March 7 in Vancouver, so make sure that you're available then. COVID-19 testing will be done prior to shooting.
Each family that is chosen will receive a hefty $3,000 payout for the 1-3 days of work.
If you have a family that fits the age criteria — this SportChek campaign could be worth applying for.
Bonus — if you already love to rock the SportChek brand, this job should be natural and fun for you.
You can apply by emailing info@milocasting.com, with Project SportChek Vancouver Family and your family's last name in the subject line. Also make sure to include your contact information, vaccination status, photos, and if you are a unionized actor or not.
Apply quickly, because the application deadline is February 15!