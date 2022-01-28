Trending Tags

The First Cannabis Culinary Facility In Canada Is Starting In Vancouver & It Looks Epic

A cannabis dream come true!

Vancouver Staff Writer
The First Cannabis Culinary Facility In Canada Is Starting In Vancouver & It Looks Epic
West Blvd Cannabis

Canada just got its first cannabis culinary facility, located in Vancouver, B.C., and they will have products in some stores soon!

The unique foodie concept was just opened up by a company called West Blvd Cannabis and it looks incredible already.

In an email to Narcity, the company confirmed that it is the first of its kind in Canada, and "the first cannabis manufacturing facility that the City of Vancouver has allowed."

To start, they will be offering infused culinary oils for anyone to make their own infused meals at home. They'll also have educational videos that you can follow along with, to learn the infused recipes.

West Blvd Cannabis

The West Blvd Cannabis team is constantly refining recipes to make the perfect cannabis-infused dining. Their product development director is a red seal chef that has been working on their products to create unique flavours for years.

Their photos show some extremely drool-worthy dishes and fun drinks in the making.

West Blvd Cannabis

Just by looking at their social media, it's clear that the company is bringing a new and modern perspective to the super popular plant.

"The main goal is to bridge the gap between cannabis and dining", they told Narcity.

They also said that they strive to achieve "classic cannabis in the present age."

If you're eager to test their products, they will offer a palatability test on location while developing them!

West Blvd's gorgeous kitchen will also be used to film educational marketing content.

West Blvd Cannabis

You can start getting excited because their products can be expected to come to some stores as early as spring!

Maybe just in time for April 20?

