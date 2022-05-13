The City Of Vancouver Is Hiring So Many Election Day Jobs & Some Pay Over $500 Per Day
You also get paid for training!
Working on election day could mean pocketing up to $680, for some of the 1,500 people that the City of Vancouver is looking to hire.
Right now there are a ton of City of Vancouver job openings, specifically for election day gigs.
It's the perfect way to make some extra money in Vancouver this fall, and there are a variety of roles available. None of the jobs require a degree or extensive qualifications — making the application process that much easier.
The city is on the hunt for people to work on advance voting days — between October 1 and 13 — and on election day, which is on Saturday, October 15.
If you're free on those days, it's worth applying for one of the many job openings. Plus, you'll be helping people vote — which is pretty exciting.
The election employment opportunities page on the City of Vancouver website said that in order to qualify to be an election official you have to be 16 years old or older, legally entitled to work in B.C., and be able to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
You will also be required to wear a mask while on the job and attend training sessions.
Here are the job positions open right now, for election officials in Vancouver.
Presiding Election Official (PEO)
Salary: $450 on advance voting days, $680 on election day, $115 for a training allowance, and $85 for a site visit.
Hours of work: Three to four hours for mandatory training and 15 hours per voting day worked.
Job description: This position is in charge of supervising the other election officials, and managing issues that arise. You need to have supervising experience, a valid B.C. driver's license, and be over 18 years old.
Alternate Presiding Election Official (APEO)
Salary: $375 on advance voting days, $565 on election day, and $115 for a training allowance.
Hours of work: Three to four hours for mandatory training and 15 hours per voting day worked.
Job description: This role is basically helping the PEO with any of their tasks, plus covering for them if they are gone. This position also requires supervision experience, although no driver's license is required.
Registration Clerk (RC)
Salary: $280 on advance voting days, $375 on election day, and $75 for a training allowance.
Hours of work: Three hours for mandatory training and 15 hours per voting day worked.
Job description: The RCs process voters and update the voter information. They also take care of the voting station and issue ballots.
The only qualifications for this role are a good knowledge of computers and a typing speed of 40 wpm or faster. You also have to be 16 years old, or above.
Voting Coordinator (VC)
Salary: $235 on advance voting days, $315 on election day, and $55 for a training allowance.
Hours of work: Two hours for mandatory training and 15 hours per voting day worked.
Job description: These are the officials who greet voters when they come to the polling stations, and assist them if necessary. This position requires some flexibility, because they may need to work where they're needed — including in the Kids Vote booth.
There are no qualifications for this role, aside from being 16 years old or above.