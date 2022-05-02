The BC Government Is Hiring For So Many Roles & Some Pay Over $100K
Time to start applying! 💸
The B.C. government is hiring for a bunch of different positions that will actually pay you a great salary.
If you've been thinking about a career change, now is probably a good time to start browsing this list of high-paying jobs.
Anyone that is living in Vancouver, B.C., knows that the cost of living there is extremely high and it's hard to even afford rent. People living in the city need a high-paying job to deal with how expensive it is.
There are some options out there, to help you secure a job that pays well. Plus, the BC Public Service was even ranked as one of the best employers for young people in Canada!
Here's six jobs that can get you working in the B.C. government, and give you some serious cash.
Director of Operations, Director Service Delivery Provincial Operations
Salary: Up to $123,200 a year.
Company: Children & Family Development
Who Should Apply: This job can be based out of Victoria, B.C. or Vancouver, B.C., so if you are close by — it might be worth applying for. Your leadership skills must be on point to be able to take on this role as you will be managing a bunch of people.
Land & Resource Specialist
Salary: Up to $83,014 a year.
Company: Ministry of Forests
Who Should Apply: This job is open in multiple locations in B.C.
So, if you're living outside of the city of Vancouver and are looking for a high-paying job, this could be a fit. Anyone that loves nature should apply for this job. It does require a Technical Diploma in natural resource management.
Conflict Management Consultant
Salary: Up to $94,600 a year.
Company: BC Public Service Agency
Who Should Apply: This job is based in Victoria, B.C. or Vancouver, B.C.
With this job, you will basically be solving any workplace conflict. If you are that one friend that always resolves any conflicts, has a calm personality and can keep professional — apply.
Manager, Climate Planning and Programs
Salary: Up to $110,000 a year.
Company: Ministry of Trans & Infrastructure
Who Should Apply: This leadership job is based out of Victoria and you will be in charge of delivery processes. If you love to plan and organize then you might want to think about turning it into your career.
With this job, you will get to plan and organize as much as your heart desires.
Adoptions & Guardianship/Permanency Planning Worker
Salary: Up to $75,884 a year.
Company: Children & Family Development
Who Should Apply: People who deeply care about children and their well-being should apply for this. You will get to make such a positive impact that will change a child's life in this role.
The job is based in Dawson Creek, B.C. and you will monitor children's adoption process and living situation to make sure that they are getting the best living outcome possible.
Scrum Master
Salary: Up to $75,884 a year.
Company: Citizens' Services
Who Should Apply: This job can be based remotely anywhere in B.C. If you are a tech wizard this job will be a great fit for you. With this job, you will get to work for the Scrum Master program which will help advance a digital government system.