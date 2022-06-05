NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canada jobs

The CBSA Is Hiring For A Bunch Of  Different Roles & Some Jobs Pay Up To $110,000

The agency is also offering training, flexible working and competitive benefits!💰

Trending Editor
A CBSA border officer welcomes travellers to Canada. Right: Two border officers stand beside a plane.

A CBSA border officer welcomes travellers to Canada. Right: Two border officers stand beside a plane.

@canborder | Instagram

If you've ever considered applying for a Government of Canada job, how about a career with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)?

Right now, the CBSA is hiring across Canada for a number of different roles, as well as for their casual inventories.

There's serious money to be made if you're interested in the Organization and Classification casual inventory, as positions pay anywhere between $80,336 and $99,277.

To fill these positions, the agency says it's looking for "talented and skilled individuals in organizational design and classification."

In exchange, it promises a respectful and inclusive workplace, a healthy work environment and "flexible work arrangements to ensure work-life balance," as well as competitive pay and benefits.

If that's not for you, the CBSA says it's also preparing to launch a Border Services Officer (BSO) selection process in June.

A video shared to the agency's Twitter page explains that BSOs work at 1,100 points of service across the country, including at Canada's land borders, marine terminals, rail ports and postal facilities.

They "contribute to the fight against crime" in Canada by keeping guns, drugs and other illegal goods outside of the country.

"We help prevent terrorism, illegal immigration and wildlife trade," explains the clip. "We help protect against human, animal and plant diseases."

Those who land a BSO role are offered training, competitive pay and, according to the CBSA, "an opportunity to make a difference in a lifelong, fulfilling career."

To qualify to become a BSO, applicants must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, hold a valid driver's license and a high school diploma is required.

It's worth noting that in order to attend the Officer Induction Training Program at the Canada Border Services Agency College, you must attest that you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in keeping with the federal government's vaccine policy.

If you're interested in doing admin work for the CBSA, a casual inventory is open for administrative roles at Edmonton International Airport, too.

Those with relevant experience could also consider applying for a Business Advisor job or a Business Analyst position, which pay up to $110,182 and $91,953 respectively.

Perhaps it's time to dust off that resume, eh?

