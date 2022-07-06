Emirates Airline Is Having A Recruitment Day In Vancouver & You Could Get Paid To Travel
Friends and family members also get travel benefits!
Emirates airline is hiring in Vancouver, B.C., and is having a whole day for recruiting people to join their cabin crew.
On July 8 at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown, starting at 9 a.m., the international Dubai-based airline is searching for new team members, so if you're on the hunt for a new job and love travelling, this could be for you.
The airline said that they're looking to hire people who are passionate about hospitality and can lead confidently. They're also ready to provide training, at their facility in Dubai, so if you do get hired be prepared to pack a bag!
Getting to go to Dubai, and then travel around the world, sounds like a pretty sweet gig overall.
If you're in for an adventure, then you can simply show up at the recruitment day with a resume and recent photograph. You can pre-register for the day on the airline's website, or just walk in.
If you do go, make sure to book off the day, because Emirates said that it's a full day-long event at the venue, and people will be told on that day if they are moving to the next steps in the application process.
All of the crew "enjoy an attractive employment package that includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, excellent medical cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai," the airline said.
They also said that there are travel benefits for employees, as well as friends and family members, to the destinations that Emirates flies to.