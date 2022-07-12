Emirates Airline Is Hiring In Toronto & You Don't Need A Fancy Degree To Qualify
The job comes with some unreal perks!
It's that time of year again when everyone on social media can suddenly afford a 3-month vacation to somewhere tropical, and everyone else tries to make sense of it. But, it doesn't have to be this way for much longer, avid travellers.
Emirates airline is hiring in Toronto, and there is an entire job fair for those interested in joining their cabin crew, and honestly, who wouldn't be? Especially since you'll be based out of Dubai!
On July 24, starting at 9:00 a.m., sky dreamers and travel enthusiasts can apply to Emirates in person at their Open Day at Pan Pacific Toronto.
"The airline is looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers," they stated in an emailed press release to Narcity.
All you need to do is show up in a recruitment event dress code to the job fair with an updated resume and a recent photograph, and you're good to go.
Besides working with an airline to feed your adventure travel bug in general, Emirates offers their cabin crew members unreal benefits that make the whole experience more incredible.
For starters, the average monthly total pay is around AED 9,770, which is approximately $3,400, and they pay for your accommodation, utilities, and electricity.
On a night stop, the airline provides you with meal allowances, hotel accommodation, and transportation to and from the airport.
Are you ready for the best part? Well, every employee gets 30 calendar days of leave per year... What? But, wait, it gets better.
Employees get "one firm free annual leave ticket [..] provided to [their] country of origin."
Some job requirements include being fluent in English, having one year of hospitality or customer service experience, and being a high school graduate.
If you want to find out more just head over to their website and enjoy the ride.