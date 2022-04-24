NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

7 Remote Jobs In Vancouver Where You Can Work From Home & They Don't Require A Degree

Time to spruce up the resume!

Vancouver Editor
Person working at a desk. Right: Vancouver, B.C. skyline.

Working from home has some serious benefits — like wearing pyjamas all day long.

If you're in Vancouver and on the job hunt, there are some great companies hiring remote workers. No degree? No problem.

These seven remote jobs hiring in Vancouver don't even require a degree, and you can work from the comfort of your sofa.

Some even offer great benefits too — like a budget for purchasing work equipment, stock options, and health care.

If you've been looking for a career change, these jobs can kick start your future in some cool industries — so apply quick!

Email Marketing Coordinator

Company: Article

Who Should Apply: Have a knack for interior design? This is the perfect job to get your foot in the door of the industry. You will be working for the popular digital-first furniture brand, by creating their email marking campaigns.

They offer some seriously great benefits like stock options in the company, and it's minimum experience required to apply.

Apply Here

Social Media Strategist

Salary: $20 per hour

Company: Flashee

Who Should Apply: If you love social media and shopping (who doesn't?) then this could be the gig for you. The position requires you to take on everything social media for the slow fashion shopping app.

You get a flexible schedule, stock options, and the ability to work from wherever you like — as long as you keep a B.C. address.

Apply Here

Client Experience Team Member

Company: AromaTech Inc.

Who Should Apply: The headquarters for this company is in Vancouver, so you will be close to where the magic happens. In this role, you will be supporting clients for the essential oil and aroma oil blend company.

Apply Here

Events and Marketing Coordinator

Salary: $18 per hour

Company: EMM Creative Arts Co.

Who Should Apply: This is a boutique creative agency — the ideal working place for a passionate creative. You will be working remotely to plan and coordinate events, but need to be available to attend on-site on certain dates.

This role will give you a ton of experience in the event planning industry, and let you work hands-on.

Apply Here

Customer Service Representative

Salary: $16 per hour

Company: Canada Drives

Who Should Apply: This company lets people buy cars online, which is pretty innovative. In this role, you will be reviewing applications, and communicating with customers. Basically, you'll be the face of the company.

Apply Here

People Operations Coordinator

Company: Electronic Arts

Who Should Apply: This position is there to help support the team at every level of the big tech company. Electronic Arts is a gaming tech company — so if you're a gamer it might be worth applying for.

Apply Here

Customer Service Representative, RBC Advice Centre

Company: Royal Bank of Canada

Who Should Apply: This job is only temporarily remote, but can get you in at a big company with lots of room for growth. In this role you'll be dealing directly with customers, helping them with any concerns.

Apply Here

