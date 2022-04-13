Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
casting call

You Can Star In This TikTok Ad & Get Paid $350 For A Half-Day Shoot In Vancouver

They are casting four different roles!

Vancouver Editor
Two people filming with a camera. Right: Someone holding a phone with TikTok open.

Two people filming with a camera. Right: Someone holding a phone with TikTok open.

Guruxox | Dreamstime, Nikkimeel | Dreamstime

It's not very often you can make $350 doing a half-day of work, but this casting call is offering to give you just that.

You'll also be a star in a TikTok advertisement campaign, for a finance app. So, while your friends are scrolling through TikTok videos, they could actually come across your acting skills.

Four lucky people are going to be able to land this sweet gig, taking home a good chunk of change along with bragging rights about being TikTok famous.

The casting call for the roles was posted in the Vancouver BC Casting Notices Facebook group on April 11.

The shooting date is on Wednesday, April 20, and it is in Vancouver. So, make sure you're free for a half-day shoot before applying.

It didn't specify what finance app the advertising campaign is for, but did give some specifics on what roles they were casting for.

Role 1

The first role the casting call is looking for is someone to play a father. They are casting a male, aged 40 to 60 years old. The casting call described the character as being "African-American, friendly demeanour, caring father."

Role 2

The second role is for the daughter, who should be a female aged 17 to 25 years old. It described this role as being "African-American, college student, friendly, intelligent."

Role 3

They are also filling the role of a mother, who is aged 40 to 60 years old and described as being "Hispanic, caring, bubbly."

Role 4

The last role that they are looking for is the son, who is aged 17 to 25 years old and described as being "Hispanic, sophisticated, fit."

In order to apply for any of the roles, the casting call said to email a headshot, resume, and reel to Hello@projectamfilms.com

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...