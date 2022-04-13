You Can Star In This TikTok Ad & Get Paid $350 For A Half-Day Shoot In Vancouver
They are casting four different roles!
It's not very often you can make $350 doing a half-day of work, but this casting call is offering to give you just that.
You'll also be a star in a TikTok advertisement campaign, for a finance app. So, while your friends are scrolling through TikTok videos, they could actually come across your acting skills.
Four lucky people are going to be able to land this sweet gig, taking home a good chunk of change along with bragging rights about being TikTok famous.
The casting call for the roles was posted in the Vancouver BC Casting Notices Facebook group on April 11.
The shooting date is on Wednesday, April 20, and it is in Vancouver. So, make sure you're free for a half-day shoot before applying.
It didn't specify what finance app the advertising campaign is for, but did give some specifics on what roles they were casting for.
Role 1
The first role the casting call is looking for is someone to play a father. They are casting a male, aged 40 to 60 years old. The casting call described the character as being "African-American, friendly demeanour, caring father."
Role 2
The second role is for the daughter, who should be a female aged 17 to 25 years old. It described this role as being "African-American, college student, friendly, intelligent."
Role 3
They are also filling the role of a mother, who is aged 40 to 60 years old and described as being "Hispanic, caring, bubbly."
Role 4
The last role that they are looking for is the son, who is aged 17 to 25 years old and described as being "Hispanic, sophisticated, fit."
In order to apply for any of the roles, the casting call said to email a headshot, resume, and reel to Hello@projectamfilms.com
