6 Casting Calls In Vancouver Right Now & Some Will Pay You $315 A Day
It's the perfect side-gig. 💰
Ever dream about being on the big screen? The Hollywood lifestyle might be closer than you think if you live in Vancouver, B.C. — also known as "Hollywood North."
There are a ton of casting calls in Vancouver right now, so you can get some experience in the industry. Even if you don't want to be a star, these are pretty easy jobs that will pay you well.
Some only require a "chill" day of work, or even less, and can leave you with hundreds of dollars in your pocket.
It's the perfect part-time job in Vancouver for anyone looking to make some extra money so that they can afford their rent — which is not easy in the city.
Get your headshot ready, and apply to these casting calls ASAP.
Models needed
Models are needed for a "popular art based competition television show," said the casting call. The filming is set for the third week of April, and it's a 10-12 hour commitment.
You must be over 21 years old, and although it's not a fully nude shoot, the casting call did warn that "minimal coverage" should be expected.
The pay for this gig is a hefty $315 per day.
Non-speaking product video
You can get paid $20 per hour for being in this short product video, and not even have to speak.
They are looking for a female with blonde or light brown hair, who is willing to become a redhead. The product is a red henna hair dye, that will be used on the actress, the casting call said.
You don't need any experience for this role.
Improv acting
This casting call said that filming is taking place on April 7 and 8, so apply ASAP and maybe you can score a spot.
They are looking for two females and one male, around 30-45 years old.
You'll get paid $50 to play the role of a client in a therapy session, which is pretty interesting.
Marketing shoot
This casting call is ready to pay $30 an hour for a family to star in a real estate shoot. If you are a family of four, with a kid aged 10-12 years old, it could be a fit.
The filming location is in North Vancouver, and it takes place sometime during the week of April 11-15.
Product video
This is another non-speaking part in a product video. They are looking for a young mother with two children — a boy and a girl.
The casting call said that it's a video to advertise "baby swim floats and swimming aids for toddlers."
Location and filming dates are not specified, and the pay is $60 an hour.
Model for a glasses company
For a half-day shoot, this job will pay you $150.
The tentative date for the shoot is April 16, and they are looking for females aged 18-40 years old.
If you can rock a pair of glasses — definitely apply.