Canada's Wonderland Will See More Police This Summer After A Chaotic Opening Weekend (VIDEO)
Many people were removed from the park last weekend.
Canada's Wonderland experienced a chaotic opening weekend resulting in several incidents of "mischief, threats, and unruly behaviour" among visitors that led to many being removed.
The York Regional Police (YRP) is now stepping up enforcement efforts and increasing its presence to investigate criminal incidents in the area.
On Thursday, YRP made an announcement regarding an operation aimed at increasing law enforcement at Canada's Wonderland.
Operation Beehave is being relaunched to address concerns related to disruptive behaviour and threats in the surrounding areas. The police will press charges if necessary.
The operation was first launched by YRP in July 2022 after a number of "swarming-style robberies" and other crimes took place in Vaughn. According to YRP, increased police presence led to a decline in criminal activity.
The operation will remain in effect throughout the summer as required.
"We urge parents who are not able to supervise their teens to have conversations about the consequences of such criminal acts," YRP wrote in a release.
"Youths can face very serious charges, as well as being prohibited from returning to the park and the surrounding businesses."
YRP confirmed to Narcity on Monday that during Wonderland's opening weekend, a domestic arrest was made, and there was a report of a robbery, although further details have not yet been made available to the public.
YRP also said in a release that parents should know that many incidents have involved "teenagers without adult supervision."
Several people were removed from the park on Saturday, May 6, due to "unruly behaviour and altercations," a spokesperson for Canada's Wonderland confirmed to Narcity on Monday.
Multiple videos have been circulating on social media showing people fighting, individuals being escorted away by police, and a "war zone" atmosphere.
One video posted to TikTok shows an individual being escorted by police through a sea of people, though their charge is unclear.
One visitor named Kristin, who was at Wonderland on Saturday, told Narcity on Monday that she and her friend saw huge crowds and witnessed frenzied screaming.
"As we were leaving, we kind of saw someone with a bloody nose, so we figured it must have been a fight," she said
The York Regional Police said that it is collaborating with Canada's Wonderland security, local community members, and business owners to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
Canada's Wonderland encouraged guests to report any violations of the Guest Code of Conduct or suspicious activity to the nearest member of park staff or security or to call 905-832-7535.