Canada's Wonderland Is Giving Away Passes & You Could Get Unlimited Visits For 25 Years
The park's Wish Tree Fundraiser is back with some great prizes.
Canada's Wonderland is making fundraising a bit more fun this summer.
The park's Wish Tree Fundraiser is back this year and by contributing to the cause, you could win lifetime passes to the park.
The fundraiser is being held in support of the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. Until August 4, 2023, visitors to the park will be able to purchase ribbons that they can write a wish on and tie to one of three Wish Trees on Wonderland's International Street.
Each ribbon purchased also serves as an entry into a draw where you can win one of several prizes, including free admission to the park and travel prizes.
Wish Trees at Canada's Wonderland.Canada's Wonderland | Handout
This year, and for the first time ever, Canada's Wonderland is offering a Grand Prize of four Gold Passes for life.
For those who don't know, Wonderland's Gold Pass gets you unlimited daytime visits to the park in summer and fall, as well as unlimited visits to Halloween Haunt and Winterfest.
The pass also gets you 15% off food and merchandise at the park, as well as Bring-A-Friend discount tickets. The grand prize also comes with four parking passes, with all the passes valid for 25 years.
That means you could spend the next 25 years getting unlimited visits to Canada's Wonderland. Not a bad way to spend the next quarter of a century!
Other prizes you can win include a second prize of a $2,000 Expedia gift certificate that can be used towards cruises, packages and hotels; a third prize of a 2024 Gold Pass Family Pack; a fourth prize of a 2024 Family Admission Pack, which includes single-day admission, dining, and parking passes, and a fifth prize of two 2024 Single-Day Fast Lane Plus passes.
The park says that 100% of the net proceeds from the ribbon purchases will go toward supporting SickKids. According to a press release shared with Narcity, to date, Canada's Wonderland has raised more than $500,000 for SickKids Hospital.
Ribbons are $5 each and also available for purchase online if you can't make it to the park. The draw for prizes will take place on August 4 at Canada's Wonderland.
Good luck!