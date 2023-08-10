Canada's Wonderland Is Getting A Giant New Waterslide With Epic Twists & A Zero-Gravity Wall
It's inspired by a Canadian waterfall!
Summer just got more exciting! Canada's Wonderland has just announced a new waterslide with thrilling drops and a "zero gravity wall."
Moosehorn Falls is the newest attraction coming to the park's waterpark, Splash Works in 2024, promising a wild raft adventure that's sure to leave riders drenched.
The new waterslide will take up to six riders down a rushing river cascade of twists, turns and drops before propelling them up a 42-foot-tall zero-gravity wall, where will they hang weightless for a moment before rushing back down and into a pool of "crystal clear" water.
According to the park, the new ride was actually inspired by waterfalls found on the Broad River along the Moosehorn Trail in Fundy National Park, New Brunswick.
These include Moosehorn Falls, a rushing waterfall that seems to have inspired the waterslide's name.
The new waterslide will open in 2024 at Splash Works. The 20-acre waterpark has 17 different waterslides and attractions in total, including racer slides, a canon-bowl slide, rides with 60-foot free falls and cliff jumping.
There are also lazy rivers, a lagoon pool and a wave pool for riders looking to take things a bit easier.
Admission to Splash Works is included with daily park admission, which starts at $49.99 per adult.
If you're looking for more new things at the park, earlier this year, Canada's Wonderland debuted its newest thrill ride, the Tundra Twister, a 360-degree pendulum ride that's the only one of its kind in the world.
Moosehorn Falls at Canada's Wonderland
The new Moosehorn Falls waterslide at Canada's Wonderland opening in 2024.
Canada's Wonderland | Press Release
Price: $49.99+ per adult
When: Opening in 2024
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can ride this epic new waterslide at Canada's Wonderland next year that promises zero-gravity thrills.
