This beautiful Ontario town with mini waterfalls and quaint streets is a dreamy hidden gem

This charming Ontario town feels like stepping into a winter fairytale. From its old-world streets to charming boutiques and scenic river vistas, it's a magical spot to visit this snowy season.

Set along the Mississippi River, the historic community is known for its beautiful limestone buildings, mini waterfalls, and postcard-worthy scenery.

Carleton Place is a dreamy village situated just over 30 minutes from Ottawa, making it an idyllic spot for a day trip.

Offering rich history and culture, it was highlighted as one of the province's cutest small towns by Ontario's Highlands.

You'll want to spend some time exploring the quaint downtown, dotted with boutiques, eateries, cafes, and more.

You can fill up on sweet treats at spots like The Olde Towne Bakery, or sip cozy drinks at cafes including Foundry Coffee Bar and Freska.

There are several self-guided walking tours available that take you along the snow-dusted streets to heritage locations and charming historic sites.

During the winter months, you can glide around the town's ice rinks, enjoy snowshoeing along shimmering trails, and hike through frosty forests.

You can also take a stroll along the river, where you'll find the tumbling rapids resembling mini waterfalls. The scenery is extra magical when surrounded by a blanket of snow.

If you're looking for a cute winter day trip or weekend escape, this cozy small town is worth a visit.

Visit Carleton Place website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

