This picturesque Ontario town nestled between 2 lakes is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

It offers quaint streets and scenic surroundings.

A person swimming in a lake. Right: A patio with hanging lights.

A lake in Ontario. Right: A small town in Ontario.

Lead Writer, Travel

Thinking of relocating? Ontario has no shortage of charming spots to call home, especially if you're looking to escape the busyness of city life.

This destination offers major cottage-country vibes, and it's even been named one of Canada's best small towns to live in.

We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share their choices for Canada's best small town to live in, and this quaint Ontario spot made the list.

Bobcaygeon is a quaint village nestled between two sparkling lakes in Ontario's Kawarthas region, offering serene waters and picturesque surroundings.

Located just 90 minutes from the GTA, the little town boasts a peaceful, slower-paced lifestyle that's a change from city life.

Known as "The Hub of the Kawarthas," Bobcaygeon is lined with cute local shops and is home to a picturesque sandy beach.

It also features Lock 32, the first and most visited lock on the Trent-Severn Waterway. It's a beautiful place for a stroll, offering gorgeous views of boats floating on the water.

If you have a sweet tooth, Bobcaygeon is the place to be. It's home to the "world-renowned" Kawartha Dairy ice cream, and you can dig into a range of delicious flavours.

Despite its small size, the area offers plenty of local attractions, including the Kawartha Settler's Village, an open-air museum showcasing more than 20 historic buildings, from rustic log cabins to charming old-fashioned shops.

The Kawartha Lakes region is full of things to see and do. With more than 250 sparkling lakes, 15 scenic beaches, and charming villages like Lindsay and Fenelon Falls, there's no shortage of beauty and adventure to enjoy.

You can spend your summers lounging on beaches, filling up on ice cream, and hiking through lush scenery. The winter brings a new kind of charm to the region, with beautiful ski trails and magical Christmas festivities.

According to Samantha Crowley Real Estate, Bobcaygeon "provides a quintessential small-town experience" and is "revered for its scenic beauty and captivating downtown core,"

"Residents can leisurely stroll through the quaint downtown area, peruse artisanal goods, and savour local cuisine at intimate cafes and restaurants," the real estate website says.

Zolo reports that the average house price in Bobcaygeon in January 2026 is $602,333, making it an affordable alternative to big cities.

With its beautiful lakes and cozy downtown, readers say Bobcaygeon is one of the best spots to live in the country.

Visit Bobcaygeon Website

