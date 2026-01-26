This dreamy Ontario town surrounded by shimmering lakes is one of the most romantic in Canada
It's a road trip from Toronto.
Love is in the air in this beautiful Ontario town. With shimmering lakes, snow-dusted streets, and storybook charm, it's the perfect spot for a romantic winter escape.
You can cozy up in warm cabins, glide along glistening ice trails, sip hot cocoa in glowing cafes, and more at this picturesque spot.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share the most romantic towns in Canada, and this dreamy gem was one of the spots mentioned.
Huntsville is a charming village in the picturesque Muskoka region. Located just over 2 hours from Toronto, the small town is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, quaint streets, and outdoor adventures.
Winter transforms the area into a snow-covered wonderland. It's a magical place to explore with your loved one, offering romantic experiences in a frosty storybook setting.
You can spend some time wandering through the downtown, where you'll discover cute shops and cozy cafes perfect for sharing a treat.
Arrowhead Provincial Park is a must-visit. You'll feel like you've stepped into a snow globe as you wander along the shimmering trails and around the frosty forests.
One of the highlights is the park's 1.3 km Ice Skating Trail, which winds through snow-covered trees. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the trail is lit with torches, adding an extra touch of romance to the experience.
You can also head to Sandhill Nursery, where you can experience the magical Forest of Light, a nighttime walk through an illuminated forest complete with glowing scenes and installations.
Other romantic things to do in Huntsville include sleigh rides, spa experiences, and candle-lit dinners.
The region also offers incredible stays, from luxurious resorts to cozy cabins. Deerhurst Resort is a magical spot for a couple's retreat, complete with twilight skating, romantic packages, and a dreamy spa.
With its cozy winter charm and outdoor experiences, readers say Huntsville is one of Canada's most romantic small towns.
