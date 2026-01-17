Readers say this Ontario riverside town is one of the most beautiful places in all of Canada

It has storybook streets and old-world charm.

A person standing on a street. Right: A river lined with buildings.

A small town in Ontario.

Lead Writer, Travel

When you think of Canada's most beautiful destinations, the Rocky Mountains or B.C. coastlines might come to mind. This little town, however, has been named one of the prettiest places in the country, and you don't even have to leave Ontario to visit it.

In a Facebook post, we asked readers to share the most beautiful destination they've ever been to in Canada, and this Ontario village was among the spots mentioned.

Offering storybook streets, old-world charm, and riverside views, it's no surprise it was recognized for its beauty.

Paris is a quaint village nestled along the shores of the Grand River, just an hour and a half away from Toronto.

Nicknamed the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada" for its charming historic architecture, this town has also earned the title of "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada."

You can spend a day exploring its picturesque streets, relaxing at cozy cafes, and browsing the quaint shops tucked around every corner.

You'll want to stop by The Paris Wincey Mills Co., where you'll find unique vendors, delicious treats, and local goods.

Paris also offers attractions such as self-guided walking tours, art galleries, museums, and more.

The town is home to several restaurants and bakeries where you can fill up on snacks and meals. During the summer, you'll want to head to Stillwaters Plate & Pour for beautiful river views from the patio.

Summer is also a great time to paddle your way along the Grand River and take in the scenery.

In the winter, Paris transforms into a cozy escape with glowing shops and frosty streets.

The town and surrounding region offer activities such as skating, tobogganing, and beautiful hiking trails that lead through snow-dusted forests.

If you're looking to explore some of Canada's beauty this year, readers suggest a trip to this Ontario town.

Downtown Paris Website

