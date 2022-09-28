Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, September 27 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
So many Maxmillions are up for grabs!
Is today your lucky day? The Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 27 are out so it's time to check your tickets and see if you're taking home a hunk of cash.
For this Lotto Max draw, there are 33 Maxmillions of $1 million to be won as well as the big jackpot of $70 million.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 27
The Lotto Max winning numbers you want to see on your ticket are 10, 12 13, 26, 29, 39 and 46.The bonus is 23.
For anyone who tried their luck with Encore, the number to have is 1195855.
In terms of the 33 Maxmillions, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 11, 12, 21, 34, 36 and 49
- 1, 13, 23, 27, 32, 38 and 44
- 1, 13, 25, 34, 38, 41 and 44
- 1, 22, 23, 37, 38, 46 and 49
- 2, 3, 8, 10, 20, 40 and 46
- 2, 5, 12, 24, 34, 42 and 49
- 2, 11, 19, 20, 26, 37 and 41
- 3, 4, 8, 16, 21, 27 and 47
- 3, 10, 14, 28, 31, 40 and 48
- 3, 10, 21, 22, 27, 45 and 46
- 3, 12, 17, 21, 22, 29 and 32
- 4, 7, 8, 11, 36, 42 and 45
- 4, 9, 16, 21, 26, 28 and 37
- 4, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30 and 39
- 5, 6, 7, 22, 39, 44 and 48
- 5, 7, 16, 21, 25, 27 and 33
- 5, 8, 12, 27, 33, 43 and 50
- 5, 9, 11, 23, 26, 34 and 49
- 5, 9, 15, 24, 34, 42 and 46
- 6, 7, 13, 15, 16, 40 and 49
- 6, 9, 22, 25, 41, 46 and 47
- 6, 13, 17, 35, 38, 41 and 48
- 7, 13, 20, 32, 33, 42 and 43
- 8, 9, 14, 24, 27, 34 and 40
- 9, 13, 22, 32, 46, 47 and 49
- 12, 13, 27, 30, 32, 33 and 39
- 13, 18, 24, 26, 28, 35 and 36
- 14, 16, 20, 23, 24, 26 and 44
- 14, 17, 26, 28, 32, 39 and 46
- 15, 19, 21, 23, 34, 40 and 44
- 16, 17, 26, 35, 43, 47 and 50
- 17, 25, 26, 36, 45, 48 and 50
- 26, 33, 36, 38, 45, 49 and 50
Eleven people won Maxmillions across the country, with four of the winners hailing from Quebec, four from B.C., one from the Prairies and two from Ontario.
No one bought a ticket for the $70 million jackpot which means the draw on Friday, September 30 will again be $70 million with an estimated 39 Maxmillions available to be won.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 23
For the previous draw on September 23, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 15, 17, 21, 24, 28, 32 and 43. The bonus number was 27.
For Encore, the number was 7299964.
For the 31 Maxmillions, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 2, 4, 11, 14, 29 and 50
- 1, 9, 28, 30, 34, 36 and 47
- 1, 10, 17, 23, 30, 39 and 42
- 1, 10, 18, 19, 27, 42 and 50
- 2, 4, 11, 17, 35, 42 and 50
- 2, 6, 27, 29, 37, 39 and 43
- 2, 7, 26, 28, 32, 36 and 41
- 2, 8, 9, 19, 30, 35 and 43
- 2, 9, 18, 37, 44, 47 and 50
- 2, 26, 31, 33, 38, 39 and 46
- 3, 13, 23, 31, 41, 48 and 50
- 3, 19, 21, 28, 29, 38 and 46
- 4, 11, 19, 20, 27, 31 and 42
- 4, 12, 14, 15, 16, 22 and 50
- 5, 8, 11, 22, 36, 49 and 50
- 5, 11, 19, 27, 30, 42 and 48
- 6, 7, 10, 25, 33, 36 and 42
- 6, 11, 17, 21, 25, 35 and 44
- 7, 8, 38, 39, 41, 42 and 48
- 7, 14, 18, 25, 29, 32 and 37
- 7, 14, 18, 34, 35, 43 and 46
- 8, 12, 13, 17, 26, 42 and 45
- 9, 10, 16, 17, 28, 37 and 41
- 10, 20, 25, 29, 30, 31 and 43
- 11, 16, 31, 37, 40, 43 and 50
- 11, 20, 21, 24, 41, 47 and 48
- 13, 19, 30, 40, 43, 47 and 49
- 15, 17, 18, 19, 23, 26 and 34
- 18, 28, 29, 30, 35, 41 and 42
- 21, 22, 27, 33, 36, 44 and 50
- 22, 24, 29, 30, 31, 40 and 47
Twelve winning tickets were sold for Maxmillions, but unfortunately, no one picked up the $70 million jackpot. That meant that the prize of September 27 was again $70 million but with 33 Maxmillions available to be won.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.