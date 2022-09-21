Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, September 20 Are In & It's A 70 Million Jackpot
A few people got lucky with Maxmillions! 💰
It's that time of the week again! If you decided to try your luck at Lotto Max for the draw on Tuesday, September 20, it's time to get your tickets out to see if you're the lucky winner.
If the numbers on your ticket match all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers, you'll be taking home a whopping 70 million. As well, 21 Maxmillions are available to be won!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 20
The Lotto Max winning numbers you want to see on your ticket are 9, 10, 11, 20, 24, 31 and 48. The bonus number is 36.
If you chose to play Encore, the number you want to see on your ticket is 4978083.
The winning numbers for the 21 Maxmillions are:
- 1, 2, 4, 13, 21, 30 and 41
- 1, 3, 7, 11, 14, 21 and 36
- 1, 7, 20, 30, 35, 36 and 46
- 1, 8, 10, 26, 32, 48 and 49
- 1, 15, 16, 27, 36, 43 and 49
- 2, 3, 7, 8, 26, 35 and 39
- 2, 13, 17, 18, 22, 25 and 34
- 2, 19, 21, 27, 30, 45 and 46
- 3, 7, 15, 39, 45, 47 and 50
- 3, 23, 30, 31, 39, 43 and 50
- 4, 8, 14, 16, 18, 19 and 42
- 4, 10, 22, 36, 37, 38 and 49
- 5, 22, 23, 24, 25, 44 and 48
- 7, 8, 15, 16, 27, 28 and 39
- 7, 9, 32, 33, 34, 40 and 41
- 7, 10, 14, 29, 40, 46 and 48
- 8, 17, 19, 23, 26, 42 and 45
- 9, 12, 17, 25, 34, 41 and 45
- 10, 11, 14, 18, 36, 38 and 47
- 13, 14, 18, 31, 33, 38 and 44
- 15, 17, 22, 33, 35, 37 and 42
Of the 21 Maxmillions available in this draw, there were seven lucky winners with two of the winners hailing from Quebec, two from B.C. and three from Ontario.
No one bought a ticket that matched all seven of the winning numbers for the main jackpot, which means the draw on Friday, September 23, will also have a $70 million prize and an estimated 31 Maxmillions prizes.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 16
For the previous draw on September 16, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 2, 13, 24, 34, 39, 40 and 46. The bonus number was 23.
For Encore, the winning number was 0286512.
The winning numbers for the 10 Maxmillions were:
- 1, 2, 6, 7, 16, 35 and 49
- 1, 9, 15, 16, 26, 32 and 40
- 2, 4, 26, 35, 36, 43 and 50
- 4, 12, 30, 37, 43, 45 and 46
- 6, 16, 20, 25, 29, 35 and 45
- 7, 18, 27, 32, 33, 39 and 40
- 16, 24, 25, 29, 31, 36 and 50
- 16, 31, 33, 36, 39, 48 and 50
- 17, 19, 30, 41, 42, 43 and 47
- 17, 21, 24, 28, 34, 35 and 46
Since no one took home the big prize, the Lotto Max jackpot for September 20 remained at $70 million — which is as high as it goes — but with 23 Maxmillions up for grabs.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.