Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, September 13 Are In & It's A $65 Million Jackpot
There are also eight individual prizes of $1 million up for grabs!
If you decided to try your luck at Lotto Max for the draw on Tuesday, September 13, it's now officially time to get your tickets out to see if you've become a couple of million dollars richer.
If you match all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers, you'll be taking home a whopping $65 million. As well, there are eight individual Maxmillion up for grabs!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 13
The Lotto Max winning numbers you want to see on your ticket are 9, 10, 14, 32, 35, 36 and 46. The bonus is 47.
The number you want to see in terms of Encore is 5275620.
For the eight Maxmillion prizes that are available, the winning numbers are:
- 2, 4, 5, 11, 25, 37 and 45
- 2, 5, 18, 21, 22, 38 and 41
- 2, 8, 10, 15, 27, 29 and 49
- 3, 20, 22, 28, 29, 37 and 44
- 9, 18, 27, 38, 41, 43 and 46
- 14, 19, 20, 29, 41, 48 and 49
- 14, 28, 29, 34, 39, 42 and 43
- 25, 27, 33, 34, 38, 41 and 48
Unfortunately, no one bought a ticket that matched the winning numbers for the main jackpot, but one lucky person did win a Maxmillion!
That means the jackpot for the draw on Friday, September 16 will be $70 million, plus 10 Maxmillion prizes worth $1 million will also be available to be won.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 9
For the previous draw on September 9, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 1, 2, 15, 18, 29, 32 and 36. The bonus number was 9.
For Encore, the number was 7677999.
The winning numbers for the six Maxmillions were:
- 1, 2, 7, 14, 21, 34 and 35
- 1, 9, 23, 38, 39, 46 and 47
- 4, 13, 18, 32, 39, 48 and 50
- 5, 11, 29, 30, 35, 40 and 50
- 13, 21, 22, 27, 28, 36 and 43
- 14, 21, 30, 39, 46, 47 and 49
Two Maxmillions were won, but no one bought a ticket that matched the winning numbers for the main jackpot which bumped the winning pot up to $65 million for September 13.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.