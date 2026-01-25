Canada's 'Little Switzerland' is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the winter

No plane ticket needed.

A person sitting with a drink. Right: A person walking down a street in the winter.

A destination in Canada.

@hannah_roberto | Instagram, @seattlestravels | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to endure a lengthy flight to enjoy a little piece of Europe this winter. This destination offers major Switzerland vibes, and it's just a road trip from Toronto.

You can enjoy breathtaking scenery, beautiful mountain views, quaint villages, and snow-dusted streets without even leaving the country.

If you're dreaming of a magical winter getaway, it might be worth planning a road trip to this spot.

Mont-Tremblant is a stunning destination nestled in the Laurentian Mountains of Quebec. It's about a 6-hour drive from Toronto, and it's a beautiful spot for a winter vacation.

Here you'll find streets lined with European-style architecture, cozy cafes and shops, and snowy-weather activities to keep you busy all vacation long.

It's even been called Canada's "Little Switzerland," and you'll feel like you're in a far-off land without getting on a plane.

You can spend your time exploring the charming villages, popping into the colourful shops and warming up with a drink at a cafe.

If you want to hit the slopes, Mont-Tremblant is the place to be. The resort's ski area spans 763 acres and features 102 trails on 4 sides.

You'll also want to ride the Panoramic Gondola, which takes you soaring over snow-dusted trees and offers gorgeous views of the Laurentians, Lac Tremblant, and the surrounding valleys.

Skiing isn't the only winter activity to enjoy. You can also lace up your skates and glide around some magical ice rinks. There's even an ice trail at Le Grand Lodge hotel that takes you through illuminated trees.

Once evening falls, you can enjoy Mont-Tremblant's vibrant après-ski scene, featuring chalet-style settings and lively eateries.

Another attraction worth adding to your bucket list is Scandinave Spa Mont-Tremblant, complete with hot pools, steam rooms, and cold plunges surrounded by snow and forests.

Other activities to enjoy include snowboarding, tubing, dog sledding, and winter hiking.

With its European-style architecture, snowy mountains, and wintry charm, this destination is like a trip to Switzerland without getting on a plane.

Tremblant website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
winter getaways canada ontario getaways road trips from toronto mont-tremblant
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Old Age Security for January 2026 goes out soon and payments are increasing

New year, new OAS rates! 💸

Canada's worst cities for traffic were revealed and #1 isn't Toronto or Montreal

It's even worse than New York City! 😳

Lotto Max winner bought an online ticket and won the $14 million jackpot

She didn't find out until she got a phone call. 👀

A winter storm is forecast to drop 20 to 30 cm in Toronto and the GTA this weekend

Snow squalls off Lake Ontario could cause whiteout conditions.

This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's best spots to live

It has two beaches and scenic harbour views.

Snooki dubbed this 'Canada Shore' cast member the 'Vinny of the house' and he's from Ontario

"That was pretty sick to hear"

We compared the new Costco flyer to Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers to find the best deals

Can grocery stores beat Costco's prices?

This dreamy Canadian island with endless beaches ranked among the best spots to visit in 2026

Add this to your summer bucket list.

This destination with beautiful beaches and quaint villages in one of Ontario's best getaways

It's a short drive from Toronto.