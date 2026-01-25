Canada's 'Little Switzerland' is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the winter
No plane ticket needed.
You don't need to endure a lengthy flight to enjoy a little piece of Europe this winter. This destination offers major Switzerland vibes, and it's just a road trip from Toronto.
You can enjoy breathtaking scenery, beautiful mountain views, quaint villages, and snow-dusted streets without even leaving the country.
If you're dreaming of a magical winter getaway, it might be worth planning a road trip to this spot.
Mont-Tremblant is a stunning destination nestled in the Laurentian Mountains of Quebec. It's about a 6-hour drive from Toronto, and it's a beautiful spot for a winter vacation.
Here you'll find streets lined with European-style architecture, cozy cafes and shops, and snowy-weather activities to keep you busy all vacation long.
It's even been called Canada's "Little Switzerland," and you'll feel like you're in a far-off land without getting on a plane.
You can spend your time exploring the charming villages, popping into the colourful shops and warming up with a drink at a cafe.
If you want to hit the slopes, Mont-Tremblant is the place to be. The resort's ski area spans 763 acres and features 102 trails on 4 sides.
You'll also want to ride the Panoramic Gondola, which takes you soaring over snow-dusted trees and offers gorgeous views of the Laurentians, Lac Tremblant, and the surrounding valleys.
Skiing isn't the only winter activity to enjoy. You can also lace up your skates and glide around some magical ice rinks. There's even an ice trail at Le Grand Lodge hotel that takes you through illuminated trees.
Once evening falls, you can enjoy Mont-Tremblant's vibrant après-ski scene, featuring chalet-style settings and lively eateries.
Another attraction worth adding to your bucket list is Scandinave Spa Mont-Tremblant, complete with hot pools, steam rooms, and cold plunges surrounded by snow and forests.
Other activities to enjoy include snowboarding, tubing, dog sledding, and winter hiking.
With its European-style architecture, snowy mountains, and wintry charm, this destination is like a trip to Switzerland without getting on a plane.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.