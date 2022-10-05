Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 4 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
Check your tickets, folks!
For this Tuesday's Lotto Max, there is officially $118 million available to be won so you'll definitely want to get your tickets out and check to see if you scored big in the October 4 draw.
For the main jackpot, $70 million can be all yours if your ticket has all seven Lotto Max winning numbers. As for Maxmillions, there are 48 individual prizes available to be won!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 4?
The Lotto Max winning numbers you want to see on your ticket are 10, 18, 21, 22, 37, 40 and 46. The bonus is 25.
For those who bought Encore, the number to have is 7390736.
The winning numbers for the 48 Maxmillions are:
- 1, 5, 6, 12, 13, 15 and 26
- 1, 9, 14, 25, 27, 44 and 47
- 1, 10, 13, 25, 26, 31 and 36
- 1, 18, 20, 27, 28, 41 and 44
- 2, 3, 6, 26, 44, 45 and 49
- 2, 4, 9, 12, 31, 37 and 49
- 2, 5, 11, 22, 27, 34 and 38
- 2, 5, 16, 20, 22, 31 and 47
- 2, 6, 10, 18, 29, 35 and 50
- 2, 7, 15, 17, 22, 27 and 41
- 2, 10, 21, 42, 43, 48 and 50
- 2, 11, 13, 21, 25, 27 and 46
- 2, 13, 15, 18, 33, 35 and 42
- 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 18, and 37
- 3, 7, 16, 28, 31, 45 and 49
- 3, 8, 13, 14, 16, 24 and 39
- 3, 12, 16, 22, 23, 26 and 33
- 3, 18, 27, 28, 30, 35 and 44
- 4, 7, 14, 16, 37, 39 and 46
- 4, 7, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 33
- 4, 12, 16, 17, 38, 41 and 42
- 5, 9, 17, 20, 29, 31 and 35
- 5, 11, 24, 26, 31, 35 and 44
- 5, 11, 30, 35, 40, 42 and 46
- 5, 20, 23, 31, 37, 40 and 43
- 6, 14, 20, 27, 36, 40 and 49
- 6, 17, 18, 34, 36, 42 and 46
- 7, 8, 11, 22, 29, 30 and 39
- 7, 9, 14, 15, 26, 37 and 38
- 7, 17, 23, 24, 38, 39 and 49
- 8, 11, 13, 20, 26, 28 and 36
- 8, 16, 20, 25, 27, 36 and 40
- 11, 12, 20, 23, 36, 46 and 50
- 11, 14, 15, 22, 27, 35 and 49
- 11, 24, 31, 34, 38, 44 and 45
- 12, 13, 14, 17, 33, 36 and 42
- 13, 14, 21, 38, 44, 45 and 50
- 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 26 and 32
- 13, 22, 23, 30, 34, 39 and 46
- 14, 21, 22, 28, 33, 37 and 50
- 15, 16, 18, 19, 28, 46 and 48
- 15, 21, 25, 30, 32, 34 and 35
- 16, 18, 23, 28, 30, 37 and 46
- 16, 22, 24, 37, 39, 41 and 47
- 17, 25, 27, 30, 32, 40 and 47
- 20, 25, 27, 31, 33, 35 and 43
- 21, 23, 29, 31, 39, 43 and 48
- 23, 26, 27, 30, 31, 36 and 44
Across the country, nine people picked up winning tickets for Maxmillions but no one bought a winning ticket for the main Lotto Max jackpot.
That means that on Friday, October 7, the jackpot will once again be $70 million but this time there will be an estimated 56 Maxmillions available to be won!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 30?
As for last week's draw on September 30, the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday were 9, 14, 36, 37, 38, 40 and 48. The bonus was 26.
If you picked up Encore, that number was 2941449.
There were 40 Maxmillions available and those winning numbers were:
- 1, 4, 13, 17, 27, 33 and 39
- 1, 5, 11, 12, 14, 23 and 26
- 1, 6, 24, 27, 30, 33 and 38
- 1, 7, 10, 12, 25, 34 and 47
- 1, 15, 22, 26, 29, 31 and 42
- 1, 16, 19, 41, 43, 46 and 47
- 1, 24, 26, 31, 34, 46 and 48
- 1, 26, 27, 33, 36, 43 and 44
- 2, 3, 13, 17, 28, 34 and 49
- 2, 6, 7, 26, 28, 48 and 49
- 2, 8, 12, 17, 18, 46 and 47
- 3, 5, 18, 26, 30, 33 and 47
- 3, 9, 29, 37, 39, 43 and 50
- 3, 15, 30, 32, 36, 46 and 49
- 4, 5, 07, 12, 25, 31 and 38
- 4, 6, 8, 10, 33, 36 and 38
- 4, 7, 18, 24, 28, 32 and 42
- 4, 11, 21, 26, 28, 33 and 43
- 4, 21, 30, 31, 34, 39 and 47
- 5, 12, 13, 15, 19, 44 and 45
- 5, 22, 28, 32, 39, 49 and 50
- 6, 10, 22, 28, 33, 37 and 45
- 6, 14, 23, 36, 38, 39 and 49
- 7, 8, 11, 18, 37, 44 and 45
- 7, 9, 14, 23, 42, 47 and 50
- 7, 12, 13, 31, 34, 48 and 50
- 7, 15, 22, 26, 34, 41 and 48
- 8, 11, 14, 18, 23, 39 and 49
- 8, 14, 19, 22, 26, 28 and 42
- 8, 18, 19, 20, 28, 35 and 49
- 9, 12, 21, 29, 39, 46 and 49
- 9, 13, 15, 16, 30, 39 and 40
- 9, 16, 23, 30, 38, 47 and 50
- 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 44 and 45
- 12, 13, 14, 21, 31, 46 and 47
- 12, 13, 21, 31, 33, 37 and 38
- 13, 16, 20, 22, 27, 33 and 39
- 14, 21, 29, 31, 32, 34 and 41
- 18, 21, 22, 34, 38, 41 and 49
- 28, 31, 32, 38, 46, 47 and 49
Although a few of the Maxmillions were won, no one picked up a winning ticket that matched the winning numbers for the main jackpot which meant that it stayed at $70 million for the draw on October 4, but with 48 Maxmillions up for grabs.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.
