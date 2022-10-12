Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 11 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
So many Maxmillions are available in this draw! 💰
For this Tuesday's Lotto Max, there is grand total of $128 million available to be won in the October 11 draw!
If your ticket has all seven Lotto Max winning numbers, you'll be taking home a cool $70 million. As well, in this draw, there are 58 individual prizes in Maxmillions up for grabs.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 11?
The Lotto Max winning numbers you want to see on your ticket are 3, 19, 33, 36, 39, 40 and 42. The bonus is 44.
The winning Encore number to have is 1581334.
The winning numbers for the 58 Maxmillions are:
- 1, 2, 17, 31, 35, 36 and 46
- 1, 2, 29, 34, 37, 38 and 43
- 1, 4, 9, 20, 23, 32 and 41
- 1, 4, 11, 15, 18, 43 and 49
- 1, 8, 15, 16, 18, 33 and 38
- 1, 9, 21, 33, 38, 45 and 50
- 1, 13, 16, 24, 35, 39 and 44
- 1, 20, 21, 28, 33, 43 and 46
- 1, 20, 24, 27, 41, 46 and 48
- 2, 4, 5, 10, 13, 18 and 40
- 2, 9, 21, 23, 39, 45 and 48
- 2, 12, 18, 21, 22, 32 and 37
- 2, 14, 15, 21, 26, 39 and 46
- 3, 6, 25, 32, 39, 40 and 49
- 3, 8, 18, 21, 24, 28 and 31
- 3, 10, 12, 16, 38, 40 and 50
- 3, 11, 23, 30, 42, 47 and 50
- 3, 13, 26, 30, 34, 39 and 45
- 3, 14, 22, 30, 39, 44 and 46
- 3, 16, 20, 26, 28, 30 and 50
- 4, 5, 9, 19, 27, 31 and 36
- 4, 6, 7, 9, 14, 15 and 50
- 4, 7, 22, 25, 26, 30 and 43
- 4, 9, 18, 28, 29, 30 and 36
- 4, 13, 21, 22, 25, 31 and 40
- 4, 18, 26, 29, 31, 34 and 38
- 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 14 and 24
- 5, 11, 17, 23, 28, 35 and 42
- 5, 12, 17, 19, 24, 39 and 50
- 5, 12, 17, 20, 37, 47 and 50
- 5, 17, 27, 31, 41, 43 and 44
- 6, 7, 14, 15, 21, 47 and 49
- 6, 10, 11, 23, 24, 34 and 43
- 6, 13, 24, 36, 37, 40 and 47
- 6, 26, 29, 34, 40, 43 and 45
- 7, 8, 21, 23, 30, 39 and 44
- 7, 8, 22, 32, 43, 46 and 49
- 7, 11, 21, 22, 26, 47 and 48
- 7, 11, 22, 27, 33, 38 and 41
- 8, 12, 16, 33, 38, 40 and 48
- 8, 15, 26, 31, 34, 43 and 45
- 8, 18, 20, 27, 30, 45 and 49
- 8, 22, 36, 38, 40, 42 and 48
- 8, 24, 27, 31, 32, 39 and 46
- 9, 10, 25, 34, 35, 43 and 45
- 10, 12, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 35
- 10, 13, 24, 38, 39, 42 and 47
- 10, 15, 16, 23, 27, 38 and 50
- 11, 14, 22, 34, 37, 42 and 45
- 11, 15, 23, 25, 44, 49 and 50
- 12, 15, 25, 29, 34, 40 and 44
- 12, 24, 26, 34, 36, 37 and 46
- 13, 16, 22, 25, 36, 41 and 49
- 13, 18, 34, 43, 46, 47 and 49
- 14, 20, 30, 32, 33, 38 and 40
- 16, 19, 23, 27, 34, 37 and 50
- 17, 23, 27, 43, 45, 46 and 49
- 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 29 and 34
Across the country, 14 people picked up winning tickets for Maxmillions but no one bought a winning ticket for the main Lotto Max jackpot.
That means that on Friday, October 14, the jackpot will again be $70 million but this time with an estimated 60 Maxmillions available to be won!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 7?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 7 were 7, 23, 28, 31, 32, 39 and 40. The bonus was 2.
If decided to get Encore with your ticket, which is optional, that number was 9988510.
There were 57 Maxmillions available and those winning numbers were:
- 1, 2, 14, 17, 20, 38 and 49
- 1, 4, 17, 18, 44, 45 and 49
- 1, 5, 6, 16, 18, 25 and 45
- 1, 7, 13, 14, 27, 41 and 50
- 1, 7, 14, 20, 34, 40 and 46
- 1, 7, 25, 32, 34, 42 and 44
- 1, 8, 9, 23, 36, 41 and 46
- 1, 9, 19, 21, 38, 42 and 43
- 1, 13, 19, 22, 26, 31 and 45
- 1, 14, 17, 18, 26, 37 and 39
- 1, 15, 34, 35, 40, 48 and 49
- 2, 3, 8, 17, 35, 41 and 45
- 2, 5, 8, 29, 43, 45 and 46
- 2, 5, 27, 28, 29, 34 and 49
- 2, 6, 9, 11, 21, 30 and 50
- 2, 10, 21, 28, 30, 35 and 48
- 2, 14, 19, 23, 38, 41 and 50
- 2, 15, 17, 26, 31, 42 and 49
- 3, 4, 6, 19, 31, 36 and 46
- 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 30 and 31
- 3, 6, 7, 10, 36, 47 and 49
- 3, 10, 11, 31, 35, 39 and 47
- 3, 10, 19, 23, 26, 31 and 42
- 3, 11, 12, 22, 25, 31 and 41
- 3, 13, 23, 26, 37, 48 and 50
- 3, 20, 21, 25, 33, 34 and 35
- 4, 8, 11, 29, 32, 40 and 45
- 5, 6, 7, 8, 34, 45 and 48
- 5, 6, 9, 38, 45, 47 and 49
- 5, 7, 9, 10, 21, 34 and 39
- 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 38 and 47
- 5, 10, 14, 15, 23, 28 and 40
- 5, 10, 14, 18, 26, 27 and 48
- 5, 13, 18, 21, 35, 42 and 44
- 5, 14, 23, 35, 42, 44 and 47
- 6, 8, 16, 21, 42, 43 and 44
- 6, 8, 16, 39, 44, 46 and 47
- 6, 10, 18, 33, 36, 37 and 42
- 6, 12, 19, 21, 32, 37 and 50
- 6, 15, 22, 26, 32, 35 and 38
- 7, 9, 23, 33, 35, 37 and 49
- 7, 18, 23, 31, 37, 42 and 47
- 8, 18, 26, 29, 31, 40 and 43
- 9, 18, 19, 21, 29, 38 and 42
- 9, 22, 37, 38, 39, 41 and 49
- 11, 12, 21, 23, 33, 34 and 36
- 11, 32, 38, 41, 42, 43 and 49
- 12, 15, 18, 22, 31, 45 and 48
- 12, 27, 29, 35, 36, 41 and 44
- 13, 20, 27, 37, 38, 45 and 46
- 13, 21, 30, 31, 35, 41 and 43
- 15, 16, 18, 21, 29, 30 and 48
- 16, 20, 31, 32, 39, 40 and 48
- 17, 18, 19, 31, 35, 41 and 47
- 18, 29, 31, 36, 40, 46 and 47
- 23, 24, 29, 40, 42, 46 and 49
- 25, 30, 35, 36, 39, 43 and 50
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.