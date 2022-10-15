Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 14 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on October 14 are out now so get your tickets to check and see if you're a winner.
With this Lotto Max draw, not only do you have the chance to win the $70 million jackpot but you can also win one of the 61 Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the October 14 draw are 2, 24, 27, 31, 40,43 and 46, with 13 as the bonus.
When it comes to Encore, the number you want to see on your ticket to win money is 6409154.
Then, the winning numbers for all of the Maxmillions are:
Nobody has won the $70 million jackpot but 19 winning Maxmillions tickets were sold in Canada.
Two of those $1 million prizes will each be split between two ticket holders who will get $500,000.
The Maxmillions winners are from across the country with eight winning tickets sold in Ontario, five in the Prairies, four in B.C., three in Quebec and one in Atlantic Canada.
In Lotto Max's next draw on October 18, the jackpot will be $70 million once again and 62 Maxmillions will be available to be won.
That's so close to the record-breaking highest Lotto Max prize pool in history — a $70 million jackpot plus 70 $1 million Maxmillions — that was offered in June 2021!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 11?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the October 11 draw were 3, 19, 33, 36, 39, 40 and 42. The bonus was 44.
For Encore, the winning number to have was 1581334.
Also, the winning numbers for the 58 Maxmillions that could be won were:
In that draw, 14 winning Maxmillions tickets were sold across Canada but nobody won the $70 million jackpot.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.