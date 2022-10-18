Lotto Max Winners In BC Are Father & Son Who Played Together For A Decade & Finally Won Big
Lotto Max winners in B.C. played together as a father and son duo for a decade, and now they have finally won big in the September 20, Lotto Max draw.
Pui and Shun Chan took home $984,940.60 after winning the 6/7+ Bonus prize, and they were both surprised by the windfall.
They checked their lucky lottery ticket using the Lotto! app, and said that they "have played Lotto Max for about 10 years now," and that they "do Quick Picks!"
To celebrate the huge win, they are going to have a nice family dinner together.
"We are both surprised and never thought we would win," they added.
The lucky pair bought their winning ticket from a Walmart Supercentre, located on Alderbridge Way in Richmond.
They aren't the only lucky winners in the province lately. BCLC said that "so far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $138 million from Lotto Max."
"Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST)," BCLC added.
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
The Lotto Max draw is on Tuesday, October 18. The main jackpot is a whopping $70 million.
If you're feeling lucky, then you can still buy a ticket for the next Lotto Max draw, until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers were 2, 24, 27, 31, 40,43 and 46 for October 14. The bonus was 13.
How does Lotto Max work?
The Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Friday nights and is a nationwide game.
For every $5 play, a player gets three sets of numbers. Each set of numbers has seven numbers, from 1 to 50.
The jackpot can get as high as $70 million, and starts at $10 million. "When the jackpot reaches $50 million, additional $1 million MAXMILLIONS prizes are added. The top Extra prize is $500,000," the website said.
Tickets are sold until 7:30 p.m. PT on draw nights.