Lotto 6/49 Winner In Alberta Changed Up The Game She Plays & Was 'In Shock' When It Paid Off
She's gifting some to her family. ❤️
A lucky Lotto 6/49 winner in Alberta took home $5 million, after deciding on a whim to buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket, instead of her usual Lotto Max ticket.
Jolee Armstrong usually plays the Lotto Max, but changed things up when she bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket from a 7-Eleven in Calgary. Armstrong bought the winning lottery ticket the day before the draw, which was on January 11, but didn't end up checking it until a week after.
When she finally did check her ticket using the Lotto Spot app, she couldn't believe what she saw. "I was in shock," Armstrong said.
Thanks to matching all six of the winning Classic Draw numbers — 13, 17, 22, 30, 31, 47 — she got to take home a cool $5 million. Armstrong already has some plans for her windfall.
"It's not lost on us how fortunate we are and plan to gift some of the winnings to family and of course our favorite charities, in addition to having some fun in retirement," she said.
She added that they are very grateful, and that overall it's "overwhelming and exciting."
