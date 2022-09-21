A Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Was 'Shaking' When He Won & Said That It Still Doesn't Feel Real
"Shocked is an understatement."
An Alberta Lotto Max Maxmillions winner said he was "shaking" when he found out he had won and was taking home $1 million.
Dwayne Saulter, from Sherwood Park, bought a Lotto Max ticket from Petro Canada Fort Road Super Stop in Edmonton a couple of days before the September 9 lottery draw.
After the draw, he checked his ticket on the self-scanner at a local store and was pretty shocked to see that he had matched all seven winning digits for the Maxmillions prize, amounting to a cool $1 million.
“I couldn't believe it, but there were so many people at the store I didn't want to create a commotion,” he said,
Instead, Saulter calmly headed to the counter to sign his name on the ticket and got in line. Once he reached the front, he asked the cashier to scan the ticket and the terminal froze before confirming his $1 million lotto win.
"Shocked is an understatement; I was shaking for sure,” Saulter said.
Saulter already has a few ideas up his sleeve on how to spend his windfall. Plans include home renovations on his acreage and then "maybe a trip to Tahiti."
"It doesn’t even feel real yet!" he added.
Saulter isn't the only lucky Albertan with a recent Lotto win.
A man from Cochrane won the jackpot of $13 million on a Lotto Max draw last month and he kept the full amount under wraps so he could surprise his wife.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.