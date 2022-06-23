Lotto Max Winner From Calgary Found Out He Won At 7 am & Was Annoyed At First
Two Calgarians just got a whole lot richer after sharing a win of $1 million in the Lotto Max draw, but one of them was less than enthusiastic about finding out in a 7 a.m. wake-up call.
Lotto winners and friends Stewart Harrison and Trieu Huynh won the June 3 Lotto Max draw.
The morning after the draw, Harrison woke up and scanned the ticket using the Lotto Spot App and it was then he discovered he and Hunyh had won a cool $1 million.
“I kept quiet and snuck out of the house with my wife and dog. When we got to the dog park, I called my partner in crime," Harrison recalled.
But when Harrison called his friend to share the amazing news, he probably didn't get the reaction he was expecting as Huynh was actually pretty annoyed with the call at 7 a.m. on a weekend.
“What’re you doing calling me?” he remembered asking.
“I was sleeping! Who calls on a Saturday morning?" Huynh joked.
The winning ticket was bought by the pair at Sunridge Petro Canada and now that the shock has settled, Harrison and Huynh have started making plans for what they want to do with their shares of the prize money.
“I’d like to pay off my mortgage and bills. My in-laws sold their house in the east coast so we can help them with their move here,” Harrison said.
Meanwhile, Huynh has slightly fewer grand plans as says he'll be buying a new snow blower for his father.
