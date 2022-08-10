A Winning Lotto Max Ticket Was Sold In Alberta & Someone Is $13M Richer
Make sure you check your tickets!
One lucky person in Alberta has woken up $13 million richer today after last night's Lotto Max draw and they might not even know it yet. If you haven't checked your ticket today, this is your sign to do it because it could hold some life-changing news.
According to the Western Canada Lotto Corporation, the winning ticket for the August 9 draw was sold somewhere in Alberta and the lucky winner could claim a cool $13 million.
The winning ticket matched all the numbers which were 16, 19, 25, 26, 27, 33, and 45 and the bonus number was 38. So if you live in Alberta, you'll probably want to double-check your ticket right now in case you're coming into a huge windfall.
It turned out to be a lucky evening for Albertans across the board as someone in the province also won $100,000 on the Lotto Extra draw last night too.
However, Albertans are probably hoping it's not a repeat of events from earlier this year when a winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the province with a record-breaking jackpot of$70 million, but it turned out the winner wasn't actually from Alberta and it was Regina resident Dale McEwen.
McEwen was passing through Alberta on his way back to Saskatchewan from B.C. when he bought the Lotto Max ticket ahead of the April 1 draw.
The previous record-breaking ticket sold in the province was won by Tai Trinh in 2019. The Calgarian received $65 million after stopping at the same Shell store every day to get a coffee and a lottery ticket before hitting the jackpot.
