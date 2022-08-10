Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, August 9 Are In & It's A $13 Million Jackpot

We have a winner! 💰

Trending Staff Writer
A person holding a Lotto Max sign.

A person holding a Lotto Max sign.

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

If you like to test your luck by playing Lotto Max, it's that time of the week again to get your tickets out and see if you've become a millionaire.

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on August 9 are out and a respectable $13 million is on the table!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 9

If you picked up a ticket or two for this draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 16, 19, 25, 26, 27, 33 and 45. The bonus is 38.

The number you want to see on your ticket in terms of Encore is 4732623

Someone in the Prairies bought a ticket that matches all seven winning numbers! That means the jackpot for the draw on Friday, August 12 will be $10 million.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 5

For the previous Lotto max draw on August 5, the winning numbers you wanted to see on your ticket were 7, 16, 19, 33, 36, 48 and 49 with the bonus number being 5.

The winning number for Encore was 8227376.

Someone in Ontario bought a ticket featuring all of the winning numbers, meaning they will be taking home the $55 million jackpot that was being offered.

For Maxmillions, these were the four sets of winning numbers:

  • 4, 19, 20, 29, 30, 39 and 48
  • 6, 7, 10, 11, 27, 34 and 36
  • 9, 16, 17, 34, 48, 49 and 50
  • 9, 21, 34, 35, 37, 46 and 48
A lucky person in the Prairies bought a ticket with a set of the winning numbers, so they'll be taking home $1 million.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...