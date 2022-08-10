Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, August 9 Are In & It's A $13 Million Jackpot
We have a winner! 💰
If you like to test your luck by playing Lotto Max, it's that time of the week again to get your tickets out and see if you've become a millionaire.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on August 9 are out and a respectable $13 million is on the table!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 9
If you picked up a ticket or two for this draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 16, 19, 25, 26, 27, 33 and 45. The bonus is 38.
The number you want to see on your ticket in terms of Encore is 4732623
Someone in the Prairies bought a ticket that matches all seven winning numbers! That means the jackpot for the draw on Friday, August 12 will be $10 million.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 5
For the previous Lotto max draw on August 5, the winning numbers you wanted to see on your ticket were 7, 16, 19, 33, 36, 48 and 49 with the bonus number being 5.
The winning number for Encore was 8227376.
Someone in Ontario bought a ticket featuring all of the winning numbers, meaning they will be taking home the $55 million jackpot that was being offered.
For Maxmillions, these were the four sets of winning numbers:
- 4, 19, 20, 29, 30, 39 and 48
- 6, 7, 10, 11, 27, 34 and 36
- 9, 16, 17, 34, 48, 49 and 50
- 9, 21, 34, 35, 37, 46 and 48
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.