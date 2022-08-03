Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, August 2 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
Maxmillions are up for grabs, too! 💰
It's officially that time of the week again to get your Lotto Max tickets out to see if you've won big.
If you match all seven Lotto Max winning numbers for the August 2 draw, you'll be taking home an exciting $50 million jackpot!
Additionally, two individual prizes worth $1 million each are up for grabs with Maxmillions, which would be an excellent way to brighten up your Wednesday.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 2
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on August 2 are 4, 5, 15, 18, 22, 28 and 32, and the bonus number is 19.
If you picked up Encore, the number you want to see is 0050016.
For the Maxmillions draw, the numbers to have on your tickets are:
- 2, 15, 22, 31, 37, 42 and 48
- 6, 7, 14, 21, 22, 37 and 47
No one bought a ticket that matched the numbers for the main jackpot, which means the draw for August 5 will offer up a $55 million prize as well as four Maxmillions.
But someone in B.C. lucked out in Maxmillions, so if you live in the province and bought a ticket, you might be a millionaire!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 29
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on July 29 were 7, 14, 17, 18, 19, 23 and 41. The bonus number was 16.
As for Encore, the number you want to see was 5061808.
Nobody in Canada won the $40 million grand prize, which bumped the jackpot for August 2 up to $50 million, with two Maxmillions also up for grabs.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.
