lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, July 29 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot

Get your tickets out!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the July 29 draw are out now and the jackpot that's up for grabs is a massive $40 million!

It's time to get your Lotto Max tickets out to check if you're a winner of the grand prize, a little bit of cash or even just a free play with this draw.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 29

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on July 29 are 7, 14, 17, 18, 19, 23 and 41. Also, the bonus is 16.

When it comes to Encore, the number you want to have is 5061808.

Nobody in Canada has won the $40 million grand prize that's available because no winning ticket that matched all seven numbers has been sold.

While you might be disappointed you didn't win, this just means you could win even more money next time.

The next Lotto Max draw on August 2 will offer a $50 million jackpot.

Plus, two Maxmillions prizes that are worth $1 million each will also be up for grabs!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 26

The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 26 were 3, 8, 9, 15, 21, 27 and 31 with a bonus of 33.

For Encore, the winning number was 1981276.

This draw offered a jackpot of $30 million but there was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada so nobody got to take home all that cash.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

