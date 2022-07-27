Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, July 26 Are In & It's A $30 Million Jackpot
Who wants to be a millionaire? 💰
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Tuesday, July 26, are out so it's time to see if you'll be taking home the grand prize.
For this particular draw, the Lotto Max jackpot is an exciting $30 million which would definitely be a great way to brighten up your Wednesday if you were to win it!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 26
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the July 26 draw are 3, 8, 9, 15, 21, 27 and 31. The bonus number you want to see on your ticket is 33.
With Encore, the lucky winning number is 1981276.
No one bought a winning ticket in Canada which means the jackpot for the Lotto Max draw on July 29 is getting bumped up to a cool $40 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 22
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the July 22 draw were 1, 9, 19, 34, 37, 39 and 49, with the bonus number being 6.
For those who bought Encore, the winning number was 9646387.
Since no one purchased a winning ticket for the July 26 Lotto Max draw, the jackpot for the July 26 draw got bumped up to $30 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.