Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, July 19 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot

Did you pick up a ticket for this draw? 💰

Trending Staff Writer
It's that time of the week, folks! The Lotto Max winning numbers have been announced so it's time to check your ticket to see if you've won a chunk of cash.

For this Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, July 19, a respectable $20 million is available to be won!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 19

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on July 19 are 6, 9, 17, 19, 31, 34 and 46. The bonus number you want to have on your ticket is 4.

For those who chose to play Encore, the winning number for that is 9155021.

No one purchased a ticket that had the right combination of numbers which means the draw on Friday, July 22 will have an exciting $25 million jackpot!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 15

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on July 15 were 4, 7, 12, 18, 29, 47 and 49. The bonus number to have was 48.

For those who decided to play Encore, the winning number was 3645844.

Since no one had a winning ticket for that draw, it bumped the $15 million dollar pot up to $20 million for the draw on July 19.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

