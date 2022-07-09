Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, July 8 Are In & It's A $33 Million Jackpot
We have a winner! 🚨
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the July 8 draw have been revealed and you better get your tickets out because there is a winner!
For this Lotto Max draw, the jackpot that's up for grabs is $33 million so let's take a look at what numbers have won someone the grand prize.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 8
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the July 8 draw are 07, 12, 14, 18, 46, 47 and 49. Plus, the bonus is 19.
When it comes to Encore, 1114645 is the number you want to see on your ticket.
You might want to double-check your numbers if you bought a Lotto Max ticket in B.C. because the winning ticket has been sold there.
So, someone who bought a ticket in the province is now a multimillionaire!
Since this jackpot has been won, the next Lotto Max draw on July 12 will offer a grand prize of $10 million.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 5
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 5 were 12, 29, 33, 35, 38, 41 and 46 with a bonus of 13.
Then, for Encore, that winning number was 6840687.
Nobody in Canada bought a winning ticket for the draw so there was no winner of the $26 million jackpot that was available at the time.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
