Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, July 1 Are In & It's A $21 Million Jackpot
Get your tickets out and check your numbers!
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now and you can check to see if you're a big winner or even if you just got a free play.
With the Lotto Max draw on July 1, the jackpot that's up for grabs is $21 million and while it's not the huge $70 million jackpot, it's still a lot of money to win!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 1
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on July 1 are 1, 11, 13, 14, 25, 36 and 47. Also, the bonus is 50.
For those who also get Encore on their tickets, that number is 1724589.
There was no winning ticket sold in Canada that matched all seven of the winning numbers.
So, nobody has won the $21 million grand prize that was available with this draw.
While that might be a bummer if you were hoping to take home some big money, it does mean that the jackpot will get even bigger and go up to $26 million in the next draw on July 5!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 28
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 28 were 8, 19, 22, 41, 42, 46 and 47 with a bonus of 10.
With Encore, the number to have on your ticket was 9436758.
Then, when it comes to the Maxmillions that were up for grabs, the winning numbers for those were:
- 1, 5, 18, 25, 27, 34 and 42
- 1, 7, 14, 26, 28, 32 and 35
- 1, 15, 26, 33, 37, 45 and 49
- 2, 10, 29, 38, 41, 42 and 43
- 2, 11, 13, 19, 26, 38 and 47
- 3, 7, 20, 26, 32, 44 and 49
- 7, 17, 18, 33, 34, 39 and 44
- 8, 18, 23, 24, 32, 47 and 50
- 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 42 and 49
- 10, 17, 23, 24, 30, 36 and 50
- 10, 21, 24, 27, 35, 38 and 39
- 11, 20, 21, 25, 37, 41 and 43
- 13, 16, 33, 37, 40, 45 and 48
- 14, 16, 21, 25, 34, 35 and 41
- 16, 26, 27, 28, 44, 46 and 49
The winning ticket for the draw's massive $70 million jackpot was sold in Toronto!
Also, four Maxmillions prizes were won thanks to five winning tickets that were sold in Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.