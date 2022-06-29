Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, June 28 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
Someone is now $70 million richer! 💰
It's officially time to check out the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on June 28, so if you recently bought a lottery ticket, get it out of your wallet!
For Tuesday's draw, a $70 million jackpot is available to be won in this Lotto Max as well as 15 Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 28
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 28 are 8, 19, 22, 41, 42, 46 and 47. The bonus is 10.
As for Encore, the number you want to see is 9436758.
For the 15 Maxmillions that are available with this draw, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 5, 18, 25, 27, 34 and 42
- 1, 7, 14, 26, 28, 32 and 35
- 1, 15, 26, 33, 37, 45 and 49
- 2, 10, 29, 38, 41, 42 and 43
- 2, 11, 13, 19, 26, 38 and 47
- 3, 7, 20, 26, 32, 44 and 49
- 7, 17, 18, 33, 34, 39 and 44
- 8, 18, 23, 24, 32, 47 and 50
- 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 42 and 49
- 10, 17, 23, 24, 30, 36 and 50
- 10, 21, 24, 27, 35, 38 and 39
- 11, 20, 21, 25, 37, 41 and 43
- 13, 16, 33, 37, 40, 45 and 48
- 14, 16, 21, 25, 34, 35 and 41
- 16, 26, 27, 28, 44, 46 and 49
A winning ticket was sold for the big $70 million jackpot which means the pot for July 1 will be $21 million.
As for Maxmillions, there were five winning tickets sold and two of those lucky winners are located in Quebec, two in Ontario, and one in the Prairies.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 24
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 24 were 3, 9, 17, 19, 20, 44 and 50. The bonus was 28.
For Encore, the number to have was 5032338.
For the 10 individual Maxmillions that were up for grabs, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 4, 7, 19, 23, 43 and 45
- 1, 7, 13, 18, 22, 42 and 49
- 2, 6, 12, 14, 16, 47 and 49
- 6, 10, 14, 23, 26, 31 and 50
- 7, 16, 19, 30, 33, 39 and 42
- 8, 13, 19, 32, 35, 36 and 49
- 9, 15, 23, 25, 28, 32 and 41
- 12, 14, 21, 23, 35, 37 and 42
- 12, 16, 32, 34, 46, 47 and 49
- 18, 29, 30, 31, 35, 36 and 37
Since nobody bought a ticket that matched the winning numbers for the big jackpot, it bumped the draw for June 28 to $70 million with 15 Maxmillions available.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.