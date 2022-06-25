Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, June 24 Are In & It's A $65 Million Jackpot
Are you a winner? 💸
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 24 have been released so it's time to get your tickets out and check your numbers!
There is a $65 million jackpot available to be won with this Lotto Max draw and there are also 10 Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million up for grabs.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 24
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 24 are 3, 9, 17, 19, 20, 44 and 50. Then, the bonus is 28.
When it comes to Encore, the number is 5032338.
For the Maxmillions that are available with this draw, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 4, 7, 19, 23, 43 and 45
- 1, 7, 13, 18, 22, 42 and 49
- 2, 6, 12, 14, 16, 47 and 49
- 6, 10, 14, 23, 26, 31 and 50
- 7, 16, 19, 30, 33, 39 and 42
- 8, 13, 19, 32, 35, 36 and 49
- 9, 15, 23, 25, 28, 32 and 41
- 12, 14, 21, 23, 35, 37 and 42
- 12, 16, 32, 34, 46, 47 and 49
- 18, 29, 30, 31, 35, 36 and 37
Nobody in Canada bought a ticket that matched all seven numbers so the $65 million jackpot is going unclaimed.
However, there is one Maxmillions winner in Quebec this time.
So, the next draw on June 28 will offer a $70 million jackpot! Plus, 14 Maxmillions worth $1 million each will be available to be won as well.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 21
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 21 were 2, 4, 5, 22, 32, 40 and 50. Plus, the bonus was 43.
For Encore, the number to have on your ticket was 4241199.
Then, with the Maxmillions prizes up for grabs, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 5, 26, 29, 31, 46 and 49
- 1, 11, 13, 18, 37, 43 and 47
- 3, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13 and 20
- 4, 10, 11, 15, 29, 32 and 39
- 7, 11, 16, 17, 28, 29 amd 46
- 7, 17, 18, 41, 44, 48 and 50
- 10, 14, 23, 26, 37, 46 and 47
- 10, 16, 18, 27, 34, 36 and 46
- 11, 18, 21, 23, 25, 33 and 48
Nobody won the $60 million jackpot that was available with the draw but Maxmillions were won!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.