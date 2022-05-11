NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Lottery Winners Are Siblings & The Sister Found Out They Won $1M On Her Birthday

"We stared at each other in disbelief!"

Toronto Staff Writer
Kurk Roberts and Chanel Goodwin.

OLG | Handout

Tons of Ontario lottery winners end up sharing their fortunes with their families, but you know what's more chill? Winning together.

According to OLG, Newmarket resident Kurk Roberts and Chanel Goodwin of Alliston won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the March 11, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

The siblings admitted that they've only played twice as a team, which they'll probably continue to do for the rest of their lives, given their fantastic luck.

"This is our first big win," Roberts gushed while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

As if that wasn't endearing enough, Goodwin also revealed that she discovered the massive win on her birthday. Yeah, those other gifts probably look real thrifty in comparison.

"I had to blink a few times and question what I was seeing. I called Kurk to check it himself and confirm the win," she recounted. "I was shocked when I checked the ticket," Roberts added. "We stared at each other in disbelief!"

So, what are they planning to do with their newfound riches? Mastering the art of adulting.

Goodwin is looking for home improvements and family vacations, while Roberts hopes to invest.

Ontario has been full of wholesome lotto wins lately.

Last month, a married couple won $1 million after nearly four decades of playing together.

They plan to share their newfound wealth with their family and travel the world while saving some of their dough "for the future."

So, I guess the lesson here is to always play the lottery with your family? That way, you don't have to give out nearly as many handouts.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

