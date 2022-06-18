Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, June 17 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
Three Maxmillions have been won! 🤑
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out which means you can now see if you're a winner of the jackpot or Maxmillions.
With this draw on June 17, the Lotto Max jackpot is a massive $55 million and there are also seven Maxmillions worth $1 million that can be won!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 17
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the June 17 draw are 1, 10, 12, 21, 30, 39 and 40. Also, the bonus number is 38.
If you get Encore on your tickets as well, the winning number for that is 8227177.
Then, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 1, 7, 17, 28, 30, 32 and 39
- 3, 5, 15, 30, 31, 44 and 46
- 3, 7, 17, 22, 38, 40 and 49
- 4, 5, 20, 22, 23, 44 and 45
- 5, 12, 13, 18, 29, 42 and 48
- 5, 12, 27, 33, 40, 47 and 48
- 12, 16, 18, 19, 21, 32 and 42
While there was no winner of the $55 million jackpot this time around, three Maxmillions were won with tickets sold in Ontario and the Prairies!
For the next draw on June 21, the jackpot will be $60 million and there will also be eight Maxmillions up for grabs.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 14
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on June 14 were 11, 17, 18, 25, 36, 41 and 50 with a bonus of 34.
To win the Encore prize, you needed to have the winning number 8909641.
For Maxmillions, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 16, 24, 36, 39, 41 and 42
- 3, 10, 14, 21, 24, 35 and 49
Nobody in Canada won the $50 million jackpot or the two Maxmillions that were available with the draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.