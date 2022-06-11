Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, June 10 Are In & It's A $43 Million Jackpot
It's time to get your tickets out!
The official Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on June 10 have been revealed so you can now check to see if you're a winner.
If you tried your luck with this draw, the Lotto Max jackpot of $43 million is available to be won!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 10
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 10 are 8, 14, 16, 17, 19, 22 and 24. The bonus is 23.
To be the lucky Encore winner, the number you need to have on your ticket is 2259173.
Nobody in Canada has won the $43 million jackpot that was being offered but it's not all bad news.
Since there was no winning ticket sold anywhere in the country, the next draw on June 14 will have a bigger jackpot of $50 million.
Also, there will be even more chances to win because two Maxmillions will be available as well!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 7
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the June 7 draw were 6, 13, 17, 20, 28, 36 and 44. Also, the bonus was 31.
For Encore, 7181130 was the winning number.
Then, the winning numbers for the Maxmillions up for grabs were:
- 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 38 and 50
- 1, 2, 6, 7, 14, 20 and 23
- 1, 7, 11, 14, 20, 28 and 37
- 1, 7, 26, 36, 37, 38 and 40
- 1, 8, 10, 13, 18, 21 and 25
- 1, 12, 31, 32, 33, 35 and 44
- 2, 3, 12, 14, 22, 23 and 32
- 2, 5, 7, 15, 16, 20 and 40
- 2, 5, 22, 37, 39, 40 and 46
- 2, 6, 19, 21, 31, 44 and 50
- 2, 9, 16, 18, 29, 36 and 42
- 2, 18, 19, 20, 40, 42 and 47
- 3, 8, 11, 20, 22, 33 and 37
- 3, 9, 11, 21, 26, 37 and 47
- 3, 14, 21, 24, 33, 39 and 46
- 4, 5, 10, 23, 31, 40 and 42
- 4, 6, 8, 10, 24, 43 and 45
- 4, 8, 9, 19, 28, 31 and 44
- 4, 8, 21, 32, 44, 47 and 48
- 4, 9, 29, 38, 40, 45 and 49
- 4, 10, 15, 17, 18, 23 and 24
- 4, 10, 18, 29, 34, 43 and 48
- 4, 12, 18, 23, 34, 40 and 48
- 5, 7, 9, 15, 26, 27 and 30
- 5, 10, 23, 26, 37, 40 and 41
- 5, 33, 40, 42, 46, 48 and 49
- 6, 9, 11, 22, 24, 35 and 43
- 6, 11, 28, 32, 34, 38 and 40
- 6, 12, 13, 30, 36, 40 and 44
- 6, 15, 20, 23, 28, 32 and 35
- 7, 8, 12, 21, 22, 23 and 37
- 7, 8, 19, 24, 27, 32 and 42
- 7, 10, 13, 22, 23, 28 and 44
- 7, 12, 14, 18, 20, 22 and 37
- 7, 12, 20, 21, 31, 40 and 43
- 8, 26, 29, 33, 34, 36 and 42
- 9, 10, 16, 26, 31, 33 and 38
- 10, 16, 18, 20, 33, 47 and 49
- 12, 20, 22, 35, 37, 40 and 49
- 13, 17, 24, 35, 43, 45 and 48
- 14, 17, 19, 23, 44, 45 and 46
- 14, 18, 20, 22, 37, 42 and 43
- 15, 18, 19, 24, 42, 46 and 50
- 17, 18, 20, 24, 33, 36 and 41
- 18, 20, 22, 24, 43, 45 and 49
- 18, 20, 24, 28, 33, 42 and 47
- 20, 30, 37, 38, 40, 41 and 48
Someone from Quebec won the huge $70 million jackpot with this draw and it was later revealed that the Lotto Max winner had a feeling that they won the lottery before actually finding out!
Also, 14 of the Maxmillions worth $1 million each were won with four being shared by two ticket holders who will get $500,000.
Nine of the Maxmillions winners were in Ontario, four were in B.C., three were in the Prairies and two were in Quebec!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.