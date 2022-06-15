Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, June 14 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
Two additional prizes of $1 million are also up for grabs!
If you bought tickets for the June 14 Lotto Max draw, it's time to get them out to see if you've won big.
For this particular draw, a whopping $50 million is up for grabs, as well as two individual Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 14
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 14 are 11, 17, 18, 25, 36, 41 and 50, and the bonus number to have is 34.
As for Encore, the number to have for that is 8909641.
For this draw, the winning number for the two available Maxmillions are:
- 1, 16, 24, 36, 39, 41 and 42
- 3, 10, 14, 21, 24, 35 and 49
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 10
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 10 were 8, 14, 16, 17, 19, 22 and 24 and the bonus was 23.
As for Encore, the number you wanted to see on your ticket was 2259173.
The $43 million jackpot wasn't won which bumped the pot for the draw on June 14 up to $50 million with two Maximillions also up for grabs.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.