NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, June 14 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot

Two additional prizes of $1 million are also up for grabs!

Trending Staff Writer
A person holding a Lotto Max sign.

A person holding a Lotto Max sign.

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

If you bought tickets for the June 14 Lotto Max draw, it's time to get them out to see if you've won big.

For this particular draw, a whopping $50 million is up for grabs, as well as two individual Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 14

The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 14 are 11, 17, 18, 25, 36, 41 and 50, and the bonus number to have is 34.

As for Encore, the number to have for that is 8909641.

For this draw, the winning number for the two available Maxmillions are:

  • 1, 16, 24, 36, 39, 41 and 42
  • 3, 10, 14, 21, 24, 35 and 49
Neither the $50 million jackpot or the two Maxmillion prizes were won on Tuesday, which means the pot for June 17 will be $55 million with 6 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 10

The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 10 were 8, 14, 16, 17, 19, 22 and 24 and the bonus was 23.

As for Encore, the number you wanted to see on your ticket was 2259173.

The $43 million jackpot wasn't won which bumped the pot for the draw on June 14 up to $50 million with two Maximillions also up for grabs.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...