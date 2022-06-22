Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, June 21 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
Time to check those tickets! 💰
If you're a lottery player, it's time to see if you scored big with Tuesday's Lotto Max winning numbers.
For the Lotto Max draw on June 21, an exciting $60 million jackpot is available to be won as well as nine individual prizes of $1 million in Maxmillions.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 21
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the June 17 draw are 2, 4, 5, 22, 32, 40 and 50. The winning bonus number is 43.
If you decided to buy Encore, the number you want to see on your ticket is 4241199.
For the nine Maxmillions, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 5, 26, 29, 31, 46 and 49
- 1, 11, 13, 18, 37, 43 and 47
- 3, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13 and 20
- 4, 10, 11, 15, 29, 32 and 39
- 7, 11, 16, 17, 28, 29 amd 46
- 7, 17, 18, 41, 44, 48 and 50
- 10, 14, 23, 26, 37, 46 and 47
- 10, 16, 18, 27, 34, 36 and 46
- 11, 18, 21, 23, 25, 33 and 48
Two winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario and one in the Prairies, so if you live in those areas, you'll definitely want to check your tickets.
No winning ticket was sold for the main $60 million jackpot which means the June 24 draw will be a massive $65 million with 10 Maxmillions up for grabs!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 17
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the June 17 draw were 1, 10, 12, 21, 30, 39 and 40. The bonus number you want to see on your ticket is 38.
If you decided to play Encore, the winning number for that was 8227177.
For the seven available Maxmillions, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 7, 17, 28, 30, 32 and 39
- 3, 5, 15, 30, 31, 44 and 46
- 3, 7, 17, 22, 38, 40 and 49
- 4, 5, 20, 22, 23, 44 and 45
- 5, 12, 13, 18, 29, 42 and 48
- 5, 12, 27, 33, 40, 47 and 48
- 12, 16, 18, 19, 21, 32 and 42
Since no one won the big jackpot, it went up to $60 million for the draw on June 21.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.