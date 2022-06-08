Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, June 7 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
Somebody just got a whole lot richer!
Attention, lottery players! The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, June 7 are in, so you'll definitely want to get your tickets out and see how you fared.
For this draw, the $70 million jackpot is still up for grabs as well as 47 Maxmillion prizes that are each worth $1 million dollars, which means $116 million in total is available to be won!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 7
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on June 7 are 6, 13, 17, 20, 28, 36 and 44 and the bonus number is 31.
If you play Encore, you'll want to see 7181130 on your ticket.
The winning numbers for the 47 Maxmillions are:
- 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 38 and 50
- 1, 2, 6, 7, 14, 20 and 23
- 1, 7, 11, 14, 20, 28 and 37
- 1, 7, 26, 36, 37, 38 and 40
- 1, 8, 10, 13, 18, 21 and 25
- 1, 12, 31, 32, 33, 35 and 44
- 2, 3, 12, 14, 22, 23 and 32
- 2, 5, 7, 15, 16, 20 and 40
- 2, 5, 22, 37, 39, 40 and 46
- 2, 6, 19, 21, 31, 44 and 50
- 2, 9, 16, 18, 29, 36 and 42
- 2, 18, 19, 20, 40, 42 and 47
- 3, 8, 11, 20, 22, 33 and 37
- 3, 9, 11, 21, 26, 37 and 47
- 3, 14, 21, 24, 33, 39 and 46
- 4, 5, 10, 23, 31, 40 and 42
- 4, 6, 8, 10, 24, 43 and 45
- 4, 8, 9, 19, 28, 31 and 44
- 4, 8, 21, 32, 44, 47 and 48
- 4, 9, 29, 38, 40, 45 and 49
- 4, 10, 15, 17, 18, 23 and 24
- 4, 10, 18, 29, 34, 43 and 48
- 4, 12, 18, 23, 34, 40 and 48
- 5, 7, 9, 15, 26, 27 and 30
- 5, 10, 23, 26, 37, 40 and 41
- 5, 33, 40, 42, 46, 48 and 49
- 6, 9, 11, 22, 24, 35 and 43
- 6, 11, 28, 32, 34, 38 and 40
- 6, 12, 13, 30, 36, 40 and 44
- 6, 15, 20, 23, 28, 32 and 35
- 7, 8, 12, 21, 22, 23 and 37
- 7, 8, 19, 24, 27, 32 and 42
- 7, 10, 13, 22, 23, 28 and 44
- 7, 12, 14, 18, 20, 22 and 37
- 7, 12, 20, 21, 31, 40 and 43
- 8, 26, 29, 33, 34, 36 and 42
- 9, 10, 16, 26, 31, 33 and 38
- 10, 16, 18, 20, 33, 47 and 49
- 12, 20, 22, 35, 37, 40 and 49
- 13, 17, 24, 35, 43, 45 and 48
- 14, 17, 19, 23, 44, 45 and 46
- 14, 18, 20, 22, 37, 42 and 43
- 15, 18, 19, 24, 42, 46 and 50
- 17, 18, 20, 24, 33, 36 and 41
- 18, 20, 22, 24, 43, 45 and 49
- 18, 20, 24, 28, 33, 42 and 47
- 20, 30, 37, 38, 40, 41 and 48
A ticket that matched all seven numbers for the main jackpot was sold in Quebec, so someone has just gotten $70 million richer!
As well, 14 people have become millionaires with Maxmillion wins.
On Friday, June 10, the jackpot will be $43 million for the draw.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 3
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on June 3 were 2, 16, 17, 21, 38, 43 and 45 and the 42.
For Encore, that winning set of numbers was 7365716.
There were 44 Maxmillions to be won and those lucky numbers were:
- 1, 2, 10, 24, 31, 35 and 47
- 1, 7, 8, 26, 27, 40 and 42
- 1, 7, 15, 16, 28, 32 and 37
- 1, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16 50
- 1, 16, 20, 25, 45, 47 and 50
- 2, 3, 7, 14, 18, 27 and 46
- 2, 5, 9, 16, 35, 39 and 45
- 2, 5, 15, 25, 28, 38 and 50
- 2, 7, 12, 15, 26, 35 and 36
- 2, 13, 25, 30, 43, 46 47
- 2, 15, 34, 36, 46, 47 and 49
- 3, 6, 7, 17, 41, 44 and 50
- 3, 6, 17, 18, 26, 31 and 32
- 3, 11, 22, 27, 29, 45 50
- 3, 13, 14, 28, 33, 38 and 42
- 4, 6, 9, 20, 28, 35 and 47
- 4, 9, 13, 16, 20, 27 and 44
- 4, 18, 19, 29, 34, 45 and 48
- 4, 18, 21, 26, 35, 39 and 43
- 5, 8, 15, 16, 19, 26 and 34
- 5, 11, 14, 30, 32, 38 and 46
- 5, 11, 20, 25, 29, 33 and 37
- 5, 14, 23, 28, 30, 39 and 45
- 5, 15, 17, 25, 31, 45 and 47
- 5, 15, 31, 33, 41, 42 and 46
- 5, 15, 32, 37, 39, 49 and 50
- 6, 7, 25, 27, 36, 39 and 50
- 6, 8, 16, 17, 25, 45 and 47
- 6, 10, 13, 14, 27, 33 and 43
- 7, 8, 11, 23, 27, 39 and 41
- 7, 18, 24, 29, 42, 44 and 46
- 8, 9, 20, 21, 24, 34 and 40
- 8, 16, 19, 28, 33, 36 and 38
- 8, 16, 20, 35, 38, 41 and 42
- 9, 21, 24, 26, 31, 37 and 42
- 11, 16, 19, 22, 26, 32 and 40
- 12, 13, 21, 27, 31, 35 and 43
- 13, 22, 26, 27, 34, 35 and 39
- 14, 21, 24, 27, 31, 33 and 40
- 14, 27, 33, 38, 39, 43 and 46
- 15, 17, 21, 29, 30, 48 and 50
- 17, 20, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 37
- 25, 30, 31, 37, 41, 42 and 44
- 26, 28, 30, 33, 45, 47 and 49
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.