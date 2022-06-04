Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, June 3 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million were won in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada!
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now and that means it's time to check if you're a winner!
For this Lotto Max draw, you have the chance to win the $70 million jackpot that's available and the 44 Maxmillions worth $1 million each that are up for grabs.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 3
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on June 3 are 2, 16, 17, 21, 38, 43 and 45. Also, the bonus is 42.
With Encore, the number that wins the big cash prize is 7365716.
Then, for the 44 $1 million prizes available to be won, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 1, 2, 10, 24, 31, 35 and 47
- 1, 7, 8, 26, 27, 40 and 42
- 1, 7, 15, 16, 28, 32 and 37
- 1, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16 50
- 1, 16, 20, 25, 45, 47 and 50
- 2, 3, 7, 14, 18, 27 and 46
- 2, 5, 9, 16, 35, 39 and 45
- 2, 5, 15, 25, 28, 38 and 50
- 2, 7, 12, 15, 26, 35 and 36
- 2, 13, 25, 30, 43, 46 47
- 2, 15, 34, 36, 46, 47 and 49
- 3, 6, 7, 17, 41, 44 and 50
- 3, 6, 17, 18, 26, 31 and 32
- 3, 11, 22, 27, 29, 45 50
- 3, 13, 14, 28, 33, 38 and 42
- 4, 6, 9, 20, 28, 35 and 47
- 4, 9, 13, 16, 20, 27 and 44
- 4, 18, 19, 29, 34, 45 and 48
- 4, 18, 21, 26, 35, 39 and 43
- 5, 8, 15, 16, 19, 26 and 34
- 5, 11, 14, 30, 32, 38 and 46
- 5, 11, 20, 25, 29, 33 and 37
- 5, 14, 23, 28, 30, 39 and 45
- 5, 15, 17, 25, 31, 45 and 47
- 5, 15, 31, 33, 41, 42 and 46
- 5, 15, 32, 37, 39, 49 and 50
- 6, 7, 25, 27, 36, 39 and 50
- 6, 8, 16, 17, 25, 45 and 47
- 6, 10, 13, 14, 27, 33 and 43
- 7, 8, 11, 23, 27, 39 and 41
- 7, 18, 24, 29, 42, 44 and 46
- 8, 9, 20, 21, 24, 34 and 40
- 8, 16, 19, 28, 33, 36 and 38
- 8, 16, 20, 35, 38, 41 and 42
- 9, 21, 24, 26, 31, 37 and 42
- 11, 16, 19, 22, 26, 32 and 40
- 12, 13, 21, 27, 31, 35 and 43
- 13, 22, 26, 27, 34, 35 and 39
- 14, 21, 24, 27, 31, 33 and 40
- 14, 27, 33, 38, 39, 43 and 46
- 15, 17, 21, 29, 30, 48 and 50
- 17, 20, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 37
- 25, 30, 31, 37, 41, 42 and 44
- 26, 28, 30, 33, 45, 47 and 49
No winning ticket was sold anywhere in Canada that matched all seven numbers to win the massive jackpot but so many Maxmillions were won!
Of the 44 $1 million prizes up for grabs this time, 14 were won and four of those will be shared between two ticket holders who will get $500,000 each.
Four winning tickets were sold in B.C., two in the Prairies, six in Ontario, three in Quebec and three in Atlantic Canada.
With the next draw on June 7, the Lotto Max jackpot will be $70 million once again and 46 Maxmillions will be available to be won as well.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 31
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on May 31 were 6, 13, 23, 27, 35, 44 and 50 with a bonus of 37.
When it comes to Encore, that number was 6032301.
The winning numbers for the Maxmillions prizes were:
- 1, 3, 4, 12, 13, 15 and 42
- 1, 9, 10, 17, 18, 24 and 48
- 2, 3, 32, 37, 38, 49 and 50
- 2, 4, 7, 30, 32, 35 and 45
- 2, 4, 10, 18, 26, 44 and 45
- 2, 5, 7, 8, 23, 35 and 48
- 2, 9, 10, 15, 18, 20 and 29
- 2, 10, 15, 43, 44, 46 and 50
- 2, 11, 12, 32, 37, 38 and 45
- 2, 18, 21, 24, 42, 46 and 47
- 3, 4, 20, 36, 45, 46 and 50
- 3, 5, 7, 25, 27, 31 and 38
- 3, 5, 10, 12, 18, 36 and 40
- 3, 7, 8, 27, 31, 36 and 38
- 3, 10, 15, 27, 29, 32 and 50
- 3, 17, 18, 33, 41, 48 and 50
- 4, 15, 19, 20, 21, 38 and 45
- 4, 24, 28, 30, 31, 48 and 49
- 5, 6, 21, 23, 34, 38 and 40
- 5, 15, 20, 31, 36, 42 and 50
- 6, 9, 15, 34, 36, 40 and 43
- 6, 9, 31, 34, 35, 39 and 45
- 6, 11, 17, 24, 27, 30 and 31
- 9, 11, 22, 28, 43, 44 and 47
- 9, 12, 13, 29, 43, 46 and 48
- 10, 12, 13, 15, 34, 36 and 46
- 11, 17, 23, 31, 34, 36 and 50
- 12, 13, 22, 25, 34, 37 and 42
- 13, 23, 27, 29, 30, 43 and 48
- 14, 18, 20, 28, 31, 32 and 37
- 17, 27, 30, 37, 42, 44 and 48
- 18, 19, 22, 23, 26, 42 and 48
- 19, 26, 29, 31, 32, 40 and 47
Nobody won the jackpot but six of the 33 Maxmillions were won! Three winning tickets were sold in the Prairies, two in Ontario and one in Atlantic Canada.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.